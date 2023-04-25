The three gutsy underdogs at ONE Fight Night 10

ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III is stacked with the best talents that ONE Championship has on its roster, and is arguably the most important card in the promotion’s calendar year.

Some of the promotion’s biggest names will be in the lineup on May 5 at 1stBank Center in Colorado, and that dynamic gives some fighters the underdog label heading into the card.

While there’s nothing wrong with being tagged as an underdog, it does put some fighters in a precarious spot in the eyes of fans. On one hand, it takes away a bit of the pressure during the event, and on the other, it gives off the thought that they’re already at a disadvantage heading into the event.

Nevertheless, underdog stories are always some of the best tales when it comes to sports, especially those of a combat nature.

Before the card streams live and free on Prime Video in North America, let’s look at the three underdogs at ONE Fight Night 10.

#3. Osamah Almarwai

Osamah Almarwai has already established himself as one of the best Brazilian jiu-jitsu artists in the world right now.

‘Osa’ is the first BJJ black belt in Yemen’s history and is coming off a successful 2022 run wherein he became the IBJJF no-gi world champion. The 31-year-old is now headed to the biggest fight of his career and in his ONE Championship debut no less.

Almarwai is set to challenge Mikey Musumeci for the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 10 in a match that’s already shaping up to be a technical clinic between two submission masters.

While Almarwai reached the pinnacle of BJJ last year, Musumeci had already done that a few years earlier.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ is a five-time BJJ world champion and in 2022 became the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion.

Almarwai will surely bring the fight to Musumeci at ONE Fight Night 10 and those in attendance at the sold-out 1stBank Center will see firsthand how the two experts operate at the highest level of the sport.

#2. Zebaztian Kadestam

Make no mistake, Zebaztian Kadestam is one of the premier knockout artists in ONE Championship and he’ll get to show that devastating power in his US debut at ONE Fight Night 10.

The Swedish slugger is also a former ONE welterweight world champion who can end fights with one powerful strike.

Kadestam, however, may face someone with the same headhunting acumen that he has in Roberto Soldic.

‘Robocop’ was the most talked-about free agent in 2022 and he wants nothing more than to put on an absolute showing this May 5 in Colorado.

The 28-year-old Soldic is just entering his prime but is already being tabbed as a potential multi-division world champion in ONE Championship. The former KSW welterweight and middleweight champion also made it known that he wants to compete in Muay Thai and kickboxing and claim ONE world titles in those sports as well.

Kadestam is undoubtedly headed into the biggest fight of his career resurgence, and stopping Soldic’s hype could prove pivotal for the 32-year-old moving forward.

#1. Alyse Anderson

If there’s ever one fighter who has all the cards stacked against her at ONE Fight Night 10, it has to be Alyse Anderson.

‘Lil’ Savage’ might get the home nation's support, but the world’s eyes will be on her opponent, Stamp Fairtex.

Stamp is a global superstar who’s captivated the international audience with her electrifying personality and dominant striking.

The former ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion has since become a bona fide MMA star, winning the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship and challenging Angela Lee for the ONE women’s atomweight world title.

Stamp is undeniably the odds-on favorite in this match, but that also puts Anderson in a unique position.

Anderson is probably the fighter with the most to gain on the entire card.

A win for Anderson would not just make a case for her inclusion into the top five of the women’s atomweight rankings, but it could also land her a shot at the ONE interim women’s atomweight world title.

