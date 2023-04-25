Jackie Buntan wary of Diandra Martin’s length and reach advantage

While confident she can hold her own in their scheduled fight next month, Jackie Buntan still sees opponent Diandra Martin presenting a tough challenge, particularly with her length and reach.

The two will collide in a strawweight Muay Thai battle at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5 at 1stBank Center in Colorado, U.S.A. The contest is part of the 11-fight offering set for ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States.

At 5’3”, Filipino-American Jackie Buntan is surrendering four inches to Australian Diandra Martin, something she is expecting her opponent to capitalize on and, from her end, she needs to prepare for.

The Body Works affiliate shared to ONE Championship in an interview:

“She's another tall girl. She has long legs. I think her strengths would be, it's hard to tell because I'll be honest, I haven't even watched that Amber fight since it was live. I need to go back and just rewatch it, too. So I can't tell you the exact strengths, but I would probably say maybe capitalizing her range. Those are the little things I remember from at least the Amber fight.”

Jackie Buntan was referring to Diandra Martin’s maiden win in ONE last August over British fighter Amber Kitchen, where the striker from the Land Down Under won by unanimous decision.

Interestingly, 25-year-old Buntan’s last victory back in December was also over Kitchen, where she was a unanimous decision winner.

Heading into the contest, Buntan said she hopes to book another win that could push her closer to a potential rematch with ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell of Sweden, whom she lost to by unanimous decision for the inaugural title in April 2022.

ONE Fight Night 10 will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

Poll : 0 votes