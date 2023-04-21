Relive Jackie Buntan’s intense brawl with Ekaterina Vandaryeva ahead of ONE Fight Night 10

Striking standout Jackie Buntan will have the opportunity to compete on home soil when she meets Australia’s Diandra Martin on May 5.

The one-time world title challenger will look to get back into contention as she steps inside the circle for a three-round war at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video. Emanating from the 1stBank Center in Colorado, Jackie Buntan will be gunning for her fifth win under the ONE Championship banner while Martin attempts to make it back-to-back wins for herself.

Before Buntan straps on the 8oz gloves for a Muay Thai clash with the Aussie, ONE Championship is looking back at one of her best performances inside the circle.

Taking place at ONE on TNT IV, the Boxing Works product went toe-to-toe with Belarusian beauty Ekaterina Vandaryeva.

“Ahead of Filipino-American sensation Jackie Buntan’s strawweight Muay Thai brawl with Australian striker Diandra Martin on May 5, relive her back-and-forth battle with Belarusian star Ekaterina Vandaryeva in 2021!”

Watch the full fight below:

Determined to get another crack at ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell, Jackie Buntan knows the importance of having her hand raised at ONE Fight Night 10 next month.

With four career wins inside the circle and 24 victories overall, Buntan will have experience on her side. However that may not be enough to fend off her hungry challenger.

Also falling to reigning ONE world champion Smilla Sundell in her promotional debut, Diandra Martin bounced back in a big way, besting Amber Kitchen at ONE on Prime Video 1 in August. If Martin can make it two in a row with a win over Buntan, she could very well find herself right back in the title picture.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

