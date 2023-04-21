Fans marvel at Jackie Buntan’s textbook technique heading into ONE Fight Night 10

Former ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title challenger Jackie Buntan is headed for a collision course with Australia's Diandra Martin at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video. Known to have one of the fastest hands on ONE's roster of lethal punchers, Buntan is working to add more bang to her already lightning-quick hands.

In a recent video uploaded by ONE Championship on Instagram, we saw the Filipina-American working her uppercuts while using a resistance band:

"Can't hold Jackie Buntan back! 😤 Will the American striker outpace Diandra Martin on May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video? 👊 @jackiebuntan"

Adding a resistance band as you hit the punching mitt can definitely increase the power of your punches. With speed already on her side, Buntan's punches will be more effective as they can cause more concussive damage.

Fans are in awe of Buntan's training regimen and have expressed it in the comments section:

Comments on Jackie Buntan's training video

@tobidanzolovesjiujitsu likened Buntan's left hook to another Filipino icon with a similarly powerful left punch, Manny Pacquiao:

"That's punch is like the pride of the Philippines"

@big_city_living_, seeing that the punch was a liver shot, didn't want anything to do with it:

"My liver already hurts just watching"

@itsthejoj simply admired Buntan's technique:

"Perfect form🔥🔥🔥"

Look to see Jackie Buntan use her hands and look for the knockout as she packs more power coming into her bout with Diandra Martin at ONE Fight Night 10. The event, which will be ONE's first-ever on-ground live event on US soil, will be headlined by a historic trilogy bout between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes for the ONE flyweight world title.

ONE Fight Night 10 will air live from the 1stBank Center in Colorado. The event broadcasts live on May 5th and is free to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Poll : 0 votes