FREE FULL FIGHT: Jonathan Haggerty dismantles Joseph Lasiri in stellar ONE Championship debut

Jonathan Haggerty has become one of the most influential fighters of this generation, and his ONE Championship might just have foreseen that stature.

The now ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion made his promotional debut at ONE: Eternal Glory in January 2019 against another future world champion.

Haggerty took on now-ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Joseph Lasiri in Jakarta, and their flyweight Muay Thai contest was nothing short of spectacular.

Ahead of ONE Fight Night 16, ONE Championship uploaded Haggerty’s promotional debut on YouTube.

Haggerty is scheduled for a massive champion vs. champion match when he faces ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade on November 3 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

ONE Championship posted:

“Before ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Jonathan Haggerty goes to war with bantamweight MMA king Fabricio Andrade for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing gold at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video, relive his epic brawl with future ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion Joseph Lasiri in 2019!”

The pair of future world titleholders went shot-for-shot for the entire three rounds, but Haggerty’s dominance in the first round proved pivotal in his unanimous decision win.

Haggerty was only 21 in his debut, but he already showed the tenacity that made him such a terrifying presence in the Muay Thai landscape.

The future ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion was firing on all cylinders in the first, and he floored Lasiri with his patented downward elbow in the final seconds of the opening round.

Lasiri fought back in the remaining rounds, but it was clear that Haggerty had the upper hand in most of the exchanges.

Haggerty now has a chance to simultaneously hold two world titles when he faces Haggerty in a few weeks. ONE Fight Night 16 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.