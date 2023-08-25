FREE FULL FIGHT: The barnburner that started Rodtang and Jonathan Haggerty’s epic rivalry

Rodtang Jitmuangnon defends his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Friday Fights 34: Rodtang vs. Superlek. So, what better time than now to rewatch the barnburner fight that started Rodtang and Jonathan Haggerty’s rivalry?

In the buildup to their first encounter in August 2019, Haggerty had already established himself as the No.1 Muay Thai fighter on the planet after defeating legendary kingpin Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

Rodtang, meanwhile, was rapidly climbing the ranks with his fourth straight win in ONE Championship, both building his legacy as ‘The Iron Man’ due to his indestructible chin and as one of the hottest rising prospects to have come out of Thailand.

Haggerty vs. Rodtang was, therefore, the best matchmaking decision we’ve seen in the world of Muay Thai. Watching the two evenly-matched athletes trying to knock each other out with their timing and footwork, was the best thing fight fans could’ve asked for.

After a closely-contested battle, Rodtang edged the victory by decision, cementing himself as the new ONE flyweight Muay Thai king of the world.

Though Haggerty didn’t take the decision lightly, it ignited an intense rivalry between the two athletes to this day, even after “resolving” their differences in a rematch in 2020.

With another banger of a fight heading our way - Rodtang vs. Superlek for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship at ONE Friday Fights 34 - rewatch the fight that set everything into motion for Rodtang Jitmuangnon below:

ONE Friday Fights 34 will be broadcast live and for free on Friday, September 22, 2023 on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel in North America at 8:30 am ET.