Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo: Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo takes place this Saturday, April 19. The whole card will be shown live on DAZN.
Fundora, who previously added the WBC, WBA, and WBO straps to her IBF belt, will defend her undisputed titles for the first time against undefeated Marilyn Badilo in the main event, which is an undisputed flyweight title fight.
Both boxers are undefeated and will put their record on the line when they clash this Saturday.
The co-main event of the Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo card features a super welterweight bout between Charles Conwell and Jorge Garcia. The main fight card features a total of five bouts, including bouts at super lightweight, welterweight, cruiserweight, super welterweight, and flyweight.
What time is Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo?
Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo begins on April 19 at 9:00 pm ET (Eastern Time)/ 6:00 PM PT (Pacific Time). The main event ring walkouts start at approximately 2:00 am ET/11:00 AM PT. All times are for American fans.
Below is a table with times for non-American viewers:
How to watch Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo?
The entire fight card will stream live on DAZN in over 200 countries. Fans will need a DAZN subscription for the same. An annual DAZN subscription costs $224.99 for 12 months. Similarly, interested audiences can opt for a monthly flexible pass of $29.99 per month.
Where is the venue?
Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo will be hosted by Golden Boy Promotions at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California. This is the first boxing event at the venue.
Frontwave Arena was opened in 2024 and has a seating capacity of 7,500.
Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo: Fight card
Below is the fight card as listed by DAZN
- Flyweight, for the undisputed title: Gabriela Fundora vs Marilyn Badillo
- Super welterweight: Charles Conwell v Jorge Garcia
- Cruiserweight: Tristan Kalkreuth vs TBA
- Welterweight: Joel Iriarte vs Marcos Jimenez
- Super lightweight: Ruslan Abdullaev vs TBA