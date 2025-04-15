Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo: Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo takes place this Saturday, April 19. The whole card will be shown live on DAZN.

Ad

Fundora, who previously added the WBC, WBA, and WBO straps to her IBF belt, will defend her undisputed titles for the first time against undefeated Marilyn Badilo in the main event, which is an undisputed flyweight title fight.

Both boxers are undefeated and will put their record on the line when they clash this Saturday.

The co-main event of the Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo card features a super welterweight bout between Charles Conwell and Jorge Garcia. The main fight card features a total of five bouts, including bouts at super lightweight, welterweight, cruiserweight, super welterweight, and flyweight.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

What time is Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo?

Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo begins on April 19 at 9:00 pm ET (Eastern Time)/ 6:00 PM PT (Pacific Time). The main event ring walkouts start at approximately 2:00 am ET/11:00 AM PT. All times are for American fans.

Below is a table with times for non-American viewers:

Country Main card Main event U.S.A. 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT (April 19) 2 am ET / 11 am PT (April 20) U.K. 2 am BST (April 19) 7 am BST (April 19) U.A.E. 5 am GST (April 20)

10 am GST (April 20) India 6:30 am IST (April 20) 11:30 am IST (April 20) Brazil 10:00 pm BRT (April 19) 3 am BRT (April 20) Australia 11 am AEST (April 20) 4 pm AEST (April 20)

Ad

How to watch Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo?

The entire fight card will stream live on DAZN in over 200 countries. Fans will need a DAZN subscription for the same. An annual DAZN subscription costs $224.99 for 12 months. Similarly, interested audiences can opt for a monthly flexible pass of $29.99 per month.

Where is the venue?

Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo will be hosted by Golden Boy Promotions at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California. This is the first boxing event at the venue.

Ad

Frontwave Arena was opened in 2024 and has a seating capacity of 7,500.

Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo: Fight card

Below is the fight card as listed by DAZN

Flyweight, for the undisputed title: Gabriela Fundora vs Marilyn Badillo

Super welterweight: Charles Conwell v Jorge Garcia

Cruiserweight: Tristan Kalkreuth vs TBA

Welterweight: Joel Iriarte vs Marcos Jimenez

Super lightweight: Ruslan Abdullaev vs TBA

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subham Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.

A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.

When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.