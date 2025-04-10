Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo walkout songs: Tracks the boxers have used before

The highly anticipated Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo showdown is set for Saturday, April 19, at the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California. The 10-round bout will see Fundora defend her undisputed flyweight titles (WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and Ring Magazine) against Badillo.

The walk to the ring is a pivotal moment in any major fight, transforming the arena into a cauldron of anticipation. More than just theatrics, these entrances heighten the atmosphere and sharpen a fighter’s mental edge.

Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo: Which songs have both boxers walked out to?

While the official walkout songs for the Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo showdown are yet to be revealed, let’s revisit their previous selections.

Boasting an unblemished professional record of 15-0 with seven wins by knockout, Fundora is riding high after a seventh-round TKO victory over Gabriela Celeste Alaniz last November, a triumph that made her the youngest undisputed champion in boxing history.

When it comes to her walkout music, 'Sweet Poison' has consistently gravitated toward the timeless classic 'Tom Sawyer' by Canadian rock band Rush, a track that has become a staple of her ring entrances for quite some time now.

Meanwhile, Badillo enters the bout with an undefeated professional record of 19-0-1, including three victories by knockout. 'La Mexicana' was last in action this past December, where she secured a dominant unanimous decision win over Graciela Cortes Aguilar.

For her bout against Asley Gonzalez in May 2019, Marilyn Badillo made her entrance to the gritty Spanish track 'La Calavera' by Santa Fe Klan featuring Lalo KV.

