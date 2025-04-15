  • home icon
  Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo: Main card, start time, main event walkouts, and more

Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo: Main card, start time, main event walkouts, and more

By Subham
Modified Apr 15, 2025 21:01 GMT
Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo official poster. [Image courtesy: @daznboxing on Instagram]
Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo official poster. [Image courtesy: @daznboxing on Instagram]

Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo is an undisputed women’s flyweight title clash scheduled for April 19. Golden Boy Promotions will be hosting this boxing event at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California.

A 10-round women’s undisputed flyweight title fight will serve as the headliner. Both female boxers will put their undefeated records on the line. Flyweight queen Fundora reunited the belts in her last bout as she secured a seventh-round stoppage against Argentine boxer Gabriela Celeste Alaniz.

The American boxer has added the WBC, WBA, and WBO straps to her IBF belt, and this will be her first defense of her undisputed titles against undefeated top contender Badillo, who boasts a recorded 19-0-1, 3 KOs.

The co-main features a super welterweight bout between Charles Conwell and Jorge Garcia.

What time is the Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo main card and the main event walkouts?

The main card of Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo is scheduled to start on April 19 at 9:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 6:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time) for American fans. Meanwhile, the main event walkouts are estimated to take place sometime between 11:00 PM E.T. / 8:00 PM P.T.

The timings are subject to change due to the length of the undercard fights.

Check out the main card and main event timings below:

CountryMain cardMain event
U.S.A.9 pm ET / 6 pm PT (April 19)2 am ET / 11 am PT (April 20)
U.K.2 am BST (April 19)7 am BST (April 19)
U.A.E.5 am GST (April 20)
10 am GST (April 20)
India6:30 am IST (April 20)11:30 am IST (April 20)
Brazil10:00 pm BRT (April 19)3 am BRT (April 20)
Australia11 am AEST (April 20)4 pm AEST (April 20)
How to watch the Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo main card?

The Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo main card can be streamed on DAZN for American viewers. U.K. fans can also stream on DAZN.

The whole card will be streamed on DAZN in over 200 countries across the world via a DAZN subscription.

The full Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo main card

The updated main card is as follows, lacking any withdrawals as per DAZN:

  • Flyweight, for the undisputed title: Gabriela Fundora vs Marilyn Badillo
  • Super welterweight: Charles Conwell v Jorge Garcia
  • Cruiserweight: Tristan Kalkreuth vs TBA
  • Welterweight: Joel Iriarte vs Marcos Jimenez
  • Super lightweight: Ruslan Abdullaev vs TBA
Subham

