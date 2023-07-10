Garry Tonon details importance of taking ‘calculated risks’ in high-level grappling

Garry Tonon shared knowledge on why high-level grapplers need to take risks in competition.

Before transitioning to MMA, Tonon solidified himself as a world-class grappler by winning world titles in ADCC, IBJJF, and Eddie Bravo Invitationals. Although the 31-year-old doesn’t compete in submission grappling as frequently anymore, he has plenty of knowledge to share with other competitors.

‘The Lion Killer’ recently made an Instagram post with an extended caption, including the following quote:

“Offense always leaves you vulnerable to be countered. Good athletes will not so easily take risks that are uncalculated and therefore when two good athletes meet there can be a stalemate because neither is willing to take significant risk.”

Garry Tonon started his ONE Championship tenure with six consecutive MMA wins, including the first five inside the distance. In March 2022, he endured a setback with a 56-second knockout loss against Thanh Le. Tonon bounced back on January 13 of this year, submitting Johnny Nunez in the first round.

On July 14, Tonon returns to action in a potential number-one contender matchup against Shamil Gasanov. ‘The Cobra’ is coming off a first-round submission in his promotional debut and plans to earn a ONE featherweight world title shot by taking out the American BJJ phenom.

Garry Tonon vs. Shamil Gasanov is scheduled to be the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The July 14 event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

Poll : 0 votes