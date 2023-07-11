Garry Tonon says he and Shamil Gasanov have similar fighting philosophies

Former ONE featherweight world title challenger Garry Tonon is beyond thrilled to be matched up against a fellow grappler at ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs Khalilov on Prime Video.

This Friday, July 14, ‘The Lion Killer’ will look to continue his push for another world title shot by denying the fifth-ranked Shamil Gasanov’s desire to climb up the ladder.

This high-stakes showdown has been billed by fans and pundits as a Brazilian jiu-jitsu vs Dagestani wrestling affair.

However, as far as Tonon is concerned, Gasanov is not your typical Russian wrestler who simply drowns opponents with relentless pressure.

For one, the American noted ‘The Cobra’s penchant for hunting for submissions, instead of maintaining position and pummeling opponents with ground and pound.

Tonon made these observations known in an interview with ONE Championship:

“I look at his game the same way that I look at my game. This guy is trying to look to control and submit people. He may as well be a jiu-jitsu guy.”

The second-ranked featherweight contender’s comments seem to be on point, as Gasanov has nine submission wins in his perfect 13-0 run so far.

The Peresvet Fight Team standout displayed his submission-hungry style against proven striker Kim Jae Woong back in his Circle debut at ONE on Prime Video 3 last year.

After briefly exchanging fists with ‘The Fighting God’, the Russian did what he does best and dragged the fight to his wheelhouse.

Once he grabbed a hold of the Korean’s back, Gasanov went for the neck right away and pulled off a frightening squeeze to finish the fight via rear naked choke.

Tonon, for his part, believes he can submit ‘The Cobra’ and hand him his first career defeat.

ONE Fight Night 12 will emanate from the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. The entire card will air live on US Primetime free of charge for Prime Video members in the United States and Canada.

Poll : 0 votes