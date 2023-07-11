Garry Tonon predicts how he’ll submit Shamil Gasanov at ONE Fight Night 12

Second-ranked ONE featherweight contender Garry Tonon has no doubt in his mind that he will get another submission victory this coming Friday.

At ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs Khalilov on Prime Video on July 14, the American will take on Shamil Gasanov in what could be a possible world title eliminator at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

Despite his Dagestani opponent’s feared wrestling credentials, an uber-confident Tonon remains unperturbed.

‘The Lion Killer’ believes Gasanov will make a mistake one way or the other, and will fall prey to his vast array of submissions.

The Team Renzo Gracie and Evolve MMA standout told the Singapore-based promotion in an exclusive interview:

“For sure, I'm going to submit this guy. It's just a question of how. What's the most likely way of doing it? Maybe some sort of guillotine.”

While Tonon can perform every submission in the book once he gets a hold of a limb, it makes sense that a front headlock of some sort could be his ticket to victory on this one.

After all, the undefeated Gasanov loves shooting for takedowns, as we’ve seen in his sensational Circle debut against Kim Jae Woong last year.

It’s no secret that the kryptonite of double-leg takedowns is guillotine chokes from half-guard or full-guard. A well-timed sprawl can also create openings for an exposed neck.

Against a cerebral grappler like Tonon, all it takes is a split-second blunder, and he’ll latch onto your neck like there’s no tomorrow. We know the 31-year-old has a mean guillotine.

Check out Tonon's beautiful finish of Sung Jong Lee to jog your memory:

‘The Cobra’, though, is a ground specialist himself, and we’ll see if he can shut down Tonon’s submission-heavy style when their paths finally cross.

Don’t miss this high-octane match-up at ONE Fight Night 12, which will air live on US Primetime free of charge for Prime Video members in North America.

