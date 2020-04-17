Georges St-Pierre doesn't believe in the concept of 'greatest fighter of all time'

One question that is frequently thrown up for debate in the world of MMA is who is the greatest fighter of all time.

When you talk about the greatest of all time, there are a bunch of names that tend to pop up inside your head and more often than not. The list would consist the likes of the legendary Royce Gracie, Anderson 'The Spider' Silva, Demetrious 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson, Jon Jones, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Georges St-Pierre.

Is St-Pierre the greatest of all time?

Many would argue St-Pierre is the greatest fighter to have stepped foot inside the Octagon. With a record of 26 wins and only two losses in his legendary MMA career, GSP makes a great case for himself in the greatest of all-time debate. St-Pierre has also been clean throughout his career, and his exploits inside the Octagon remain untainted.

ESPN journalist Ariel Helwani recently caught up with the Canadian fighter. During the interaction, GSP said that the whole debate regarding who is the greatest fighter of all time is futile because nobody is the greatest and it is just a matter of good timing for some very talented fighters who are all competing at the top level.

“I don’t think there is nobody that is the greatest. Let me explain that to you. There is three guys, right? This guy will beat [that] guy, [that] guy will beat [the other] guy, and [the other] guy will beat this guy. That’s how it is in this game. It’s just a matter of timing. Everybody can beat everybody on any given day. And style makes fights, too. There are guys that have your number – you don’t know why. In the fight game, it’s not a straight line.”