"Getting sued again" - Logan Paul reportedly left bleeding after being hit by Dillon Danis at the presser, fans anxious

The final press conference between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis descended into sheer pandemonium, with a full-blown melee erupting before the cameras could even capture the last word.

Paul and Danis are scheduled to lock horns in a six-round exhibition boxing showdown on Saturday night at the AO Arena in Manchester on the same card as KSI vs Tommy Fury.

The lead-up to the bout has been scorching, especially with 'El Jefe' dragging Paul's fiancée, Nina Agdal, into the fray. As the tension boiled over at Thursday's press conference, the two rivals locked eyes once the verbal fireworks had subsided.

Then, Logan Paul appeared to launch an object in Dillon Danis' direction, triggering a chain of chaos. With a microphone in hand, Danis landed a lightning-fast strike that landed squarely on Paul's face, reportedly leaving a brutal gash.

Check out the video below:

Fans wasted no time in responding with a diverse range of emotions to the reported injury of Logan Paul. The development has the potential to dramatically impact the outcome of the upcoming showdown.

One fan wrote:

"Logan should have known his limit fr. He should be careful."

Another wrote:

"Dillon getting sued again😭😭"

Check out some more reactions below:

"Logan started taking his L early."

"I can’t wait for this fight. Logan getting ko in the first round 💀"

"Pretty sure he threw the mic at him point blank, Dillion took it way too far."

"I love seeing a Paul brother bleed."

"This made the fight 10000x interesting."

"LMAO logan fcked around and found out."

Credits: @Dexerto on X