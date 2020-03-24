Gilbert Burns and Michael Chiesa game for a main event fight

Gilbert Burns and Michale Chiesa show interest in a future matchup

The two Welterweights 'shake on it' on Twitter and wish for each other's safety

With the rest of the world, the MMA fraternity too is participating in self-quarantine during the trying times of the coronavirus pandemic. But that is not keeping the fighters from planning future matchups for when the crisis is over and UFC action resumes.

In a friendly back-and-forth on Twitter on Monday, Gilbert Burns and Michael Chiesa mutually agreed on making such a fight happen later this year.

Burns and Chiesa in for main event

Both the fighters were tagged on Twitter along with UFC officials Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard in a tweet suggesting a Burns vs. Chiesa fight. Burns retweeted agreeing to the matchup once the 'craziness' subsides.

He said since fighters ranked #5 and above are not willing to have anything to do with them, they should fight it out between themselves. He also urged Chiesa to stay safe amidst the crisis.

My guy @MikeMav22 stay safe! All this numbers 5 and above don’t want anything with me and you I agree that might be the next for us! I’m in for a main event after all this craziness! Let’s do it BURNS X CHIESA @danawhite @seanshelby @ufc @AliAbdelaziz00 @TheSchmo312 https://t.co/TQkJ89Kg0V — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) March 23, 2020

Chiesa was quick to reciprocate, tweeting that it would be an honor for him to fight Burns. He also said that Burns vs. Chiesa should be a main event bout once the fighting world gets back up on its feet.

You stay safe as well brother, BURNS X CHIESA is the main event the people need when this coronavirus ends. It would be an honor. Then we can finally train together after! Ossss https://t.co/Nkf9V7N9AS — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) March 23, 2020

Burns is currently riding on a high-profile win against Demian Maia, while Chiesa is coming off a victory over Rafael dos Anjos. With Burns currently ranked at #6 and Chiesa at #8 in the Welterweight rankings, it will certainly be a fight that makes sense.