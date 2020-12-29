Gilbert Burns believes the hype around "special" Khamzat Chimaev, wants to fight him in 2021

UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns has asserted that he believes the hype around "special" Khamzat Chimaev, adding that he wants to fight Chimaev in 2021.

Gilbert Burns explained how the greatest fighters in history, during their prime, have always dominated opponents. Gilbert Burns cited Anderson Silva’s dominant run as an example and stated that Khamzat Chimaev has also dominated all his opponents.

“And even the way Khamzat, they say, ‘Oh, the competition wasn’t so good’. But he didn’t let the guys land any punch on him. He just demolished these guys. And that’s the difference that I see. A lot of people don’t see, ‘Oh, he just got an easy fight’. Okay, it’s an easy fight, but he doesn’t even get touched. So that’s a high-level thing to do. And I think he’s special. And I think he’s gonna prove people wrong.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Gilbert Burns feels Khamzat Chimaev will beat Leon Edwards

In a video released on his YouTube channel, Gilbert Burns weighed in on the upcoming welterweight bout between Leon Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev.

“I’m not crazy impressed with Khamzat (Chimaev), but for sure he’s got a lot of talent. He’s good. But that fight with Leon Edwards, I think everybody will be able to see how good he (Chimaev) is. And I think he really can beat Leon Edwards. I think he will be able to take him down, and ground and pound a lot. I think he will be able to beat Leon Edwards.

“But the level of competition that he faces is just gonna get better from here, you know. I think he got a couple of guys that wasn’t that good, in his debut in the UFC, his second fight in the UFC – but now he’s gonna face high-level competition and pretty much he’s gonna do very good. And I believe he can beat Leon Edwards. And I believe he will be on the top of the welterweight division. I believe that I’m fighting Khamzat Chimaev (in) 2021.

“And I cannot wait, you know. But I believe he still has a lot to prove. But I believe that type of hype he has – and people just realized pretty soon – But I do believe that he’s that good. And he’s coming, you know…I think the hype is here, you know. People don’t believe it, but he’s different.”

Khamzat Chimaev and Leon Edwards are expected to clash in a high-stakes welterweight bout at UFC Fight Night 185 on January 20, 2021.

Meanwhile, Gilbert Burns is likely to fight UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, for the latter’s title at UFC 258 on February 13, 2021.