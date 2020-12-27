Ali Abdelaziz claims Khamzat Chimaev will finish Leon Edwards inside two rounds

Khamzat Chimaev's manager, Ali Abdelaziz has stated that he doesn't see his client's fight against Leon Edwards going into the third round. Chimaev is set to lock horns with Edwards on January 20 at UFC Fight Night 185.

After creating a new record for the quickest turnaround between UFC wins in the modern era, the UFC had a tough time deciding Khazmat Chimaev's next opponent.

It appeared that Neil Magny would share the Octagon with Chimaev, but given that he was the only fighter willing to scrap him, the UFC figured Edwards would be a better choice.

Many consider Edwards - who is a tenacious grappler - as the first fighter to test Chimaev's skills. However, the Chechnya-born fighter's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, thinks Chimaev will make a quick work of his British opponent.

Abdelaziz posted a photo on his Instagram story while claiming that Chimaev will finish Edwards in the second round.

"@KChimaev next fight will not go over 2 rounds. The things I saw him doing to guys in the gym, he should go to jail for it," noted Abdelaziz.

Ali Abdelaziz's story

Chimaev was also called out by surging middleweight contender Kevin Holland after his fight against Ronaldo Souza at UFC 256. Holland challenged Chimaev to accept the fight on a seven-day notice, but Dana White straightaway dispelled the possibility of that bout since Chimaev has a fight scheduled against Edwards.

Khamzat Chimaev's rise in the UFC

Advertisement

Khamzat Chimaev made his UFC debut back against John Phillips in July 2020. 'Borz' put on a dominating performance and submitted Phillips in the second round.

He then fought Rhys McKee, whom Dana White referred to as one of the most exciting prospects from the United Kingdom. Chimaev once again showcased his supremacy over his British opponent and defeated him via TKO in the fourth minute of the opening round.

Gerald Meerschaert, an experienced fighter with a record of 31-13, was Chimaev's third challenge in UFC. The 26-year-old shocked the world of MMA when he knocked Meerschaert out in just 17 seconds.

Since then, Khamzat Chimaev has gained well-deserved stardom and remains one of the most exciting fighters in both the welterweight and middleweight divisions.