Gilbert Burns shares why Tyron Woodley is not a 'beast' in the cage anymore

Gilbert Burns has his eyes set on a dangerous former UFC Champion, but he doubts if the fighter has the same killer instinct in him now.

The Welterweight contender wants to lock horns with ex-titleholder Tyron Woodley at some point down the line when the action at UFC gets back to normal. But he thinks he would not be facing the same 'beast' of a fighter who once reigned over the division, Burns said to MMA Junkie.

Gilbert Burns: I believe he's not the same anymore

Tyron Woodley is not just a UFC fighter, but also has a presence in the showbiz world. He is a professional actor and a rapper, and works with TMZ as well when he is not fighting in the Octagon. In Burns' opinion, all that has made Woodley shift his focus from fighting. He is not as scary and vicious inside the cage, like he used to be before.

"The guy used to be a beast, he looked scary, but who’s that guy? He doesn’t look like that anymore. Last time we saw him in the octagon, he didn’t look like that. He looks bad. Even his corner was like, ‘Bite that mouthpiece and move forward,’ and he was still waiting for Usman; he was just broke."

Burns believes this other career has distracted Woodley a bit too much, and he has lost his touch as a fighter.

"And that’s Tyron Woodley right now. He has so much distraction in his life right now with TMZ, rapping, acting, the whole thing. I think he’s just surrounded himself with egos and famous people. He’s changed, I believe he’s not the same anymore."

Woodley was slated to fight Leon Edwards in the recently postponed UFC London event. But the bout had to be canceled because of Coronavirus restrictions. He would try to fight Edwards again or engage with Colby Covington next, both of whom can defeat him, Burns thinks.