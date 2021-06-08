"Go out there, train with them a little bit" - Sean O'Malley plans on traveling to Puerto Rico to join Logan and Jake Paul's camp

UFC bantamweight Sean O'Malley seems very excited about Jake Paul's upcoming fight against Tyron Woodley.

A close friend of both Logan and Jake Paul, O'Malley claimed that he isn't the biggest fan of boxing but likes to watch the Paul brothers fight.

During his recent interview with The Schmo, O'Malley mentioned that he watched Jake Paul's fight against Ben Askren and also tuned in for Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather. 'Sugar' is also excited about Jake's upcoming bout against Woodley.

"That's an interesting fight, I'm very excited for that fight. I don't watch boxing, I literally don't watch boxing. I'm not interested in it, it doesn't excite me. If big fight's coming up, I don't watch it. I watched Jake vs. Ben, I watched Logan vs. Floyd, and I'm gonna watch Jake vs. Tyron and I'm super excited for that fight."

O'Malley feels Jake Paul will get the job done against the former UFC welterweight champion.

The UFC bantamweight is good friends with 'The Problem Child' and is backing him to win his next boxing bout.

'Sugar' also added that he might travel to Puerto Rico by the end of Jake Paul's camp and train with him and his team for a while.

"I think Jake will get the job done, I do. I like Tyron, I'm a huge fan of Tyron but I'm boys with Jake. I actually might go to Puerto Rico towards the end of his camp, go out there, train with them a little bit, hang out. Good fight, I'm gonna watch it."

Jake Paul will be returning to the boxing ring in August

On August 28, Jake Paul will be returning to the boxing ring for his fourth professional bout against Tyron Woodley.

'The Problem Child' is on the back of a huge win over Woodley's close friend Ben Askren and will look to put away another former UFC welterweight in his next bout.

Jake's brother Logan Paul was recently in action against Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout.

The fight ended with no official winner between the two, however, Logan managed to survive eight rounds against the undefeated Mayweather, which can be seen as something of a victory.

Paul will aim to replicate another historic performance for himself when he faces former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

Edited by Harvey Leonard