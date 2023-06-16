"Go woke go broke" - Fans rejoice UFC sponsor Modelo surpassing Bud Light after Dylan Mulvaney controversy

MMA fans have let their thoughts be known after it was reported that UFC sponsor Modelo has become the No.1 selling beer in the US, overtaking Bud Light.

Bud Light has been at the heart of the controversy in recent months after their campaign with transgender model Dylan Mulvaney. The brand deal involved Mulvaney posting on her social media about the beer as well as having her likeness printed on cans.

Since the campaign, Bud Light has suffered a heavy loss of sales as particular members of the public began boycotting the product. They took issue with the fact that Bud Light chose to do a campaign with somebody transgender, which is often at the forefront of American culture wars.

Now, however, it looks as though things have gone from bad to worse for Bud Light. The Daily Loud recently reported that UFC sponsor Modelo has overtaken them as America's top selling beer.

"BREAKING: Modelo Especial surpasses Bud Light to become America's top-selling beer."

Daily Loud @DailyLoud BREAKING: Modelo Especial surpasses Bud Light to become America's top-selling Beer BREAKING: Modelo Especial surpasses Bud Light to become America's top-selling Beer 🍺 https://t.co/5tMZ5nzsaF

Fans have been reacting to the news, with one fan claiming that Bud Light's decision to go "woke" was their downfall. They wrote:

"Go woke go broke"

Another fan claimed Bud Light's downfall is the result of cancel culture.

"Cancel culture in full effect"

Twitter user @hiighabyss was sharp enough to point out that the Anheuser-Busch brewery actually owns both Bud Light and Modelo, meaning it is a win-win situation for them.

"Still owned by Anheuser-Busch tho, so let's get Coors Light up there instead."

𝕒𝕓𝕪𝕤𝕤 ☔️ @hiighabyss @DailyLoud still owned by anheuser-busch tho, so lets get coors light up there instead @DailyLoud still owned by anheuser-busch tho, so lets get coors light up there instead

Check out more reactions below:

Alex @GreatRajsel @DailyLoud Still owned by the same company @DailyLoud Still owned by the same company

👑🐂 King Brown Cow @FBrownCow @DailyLoud Lmfao had me out last weekend asking if we still allowed to order it @DailyLoud Lmfao had me out last weekend asking if we still allowed to order it 😂💀

When UFC commentator Joe Rogan offered a suprising take on the Bud Light and Dylan Mulvaney controversy

Joe Rogan shocked fans back in April when he discussed the Bud Light and Dylan Mulvaney campaign during an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE).

The UFC color commentator has typically called out society and organizations for 'wokeness' but this time expressed he found no issue with Bud Light's campaign. According to Rogan, he liked the idea because it allowed them to target a demographic of the population they previously wouldn't have before.

The 55-year-old couldn't understand why there was such an uproar from society about the campaign and opted to show his support by cracking open a can himself during the show. Rogan said:

"What they're doing is just spreading the brand to an extra group of people. Why if something is good, do we give a f*ck who's got it? Would we do this with cheesecake?" [0:40 onwards]

Watch the clip here:

Poll : 0 votes