UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy reveals past controversies resurfaced just before fight, almost prevented him from competing

Prior to signing with the UFC, Greg Hardy had his personal issues that have reflected throughout the majority of his career. However, ever since switching to Mixed Martial Arts, Hardy has done nothing but impress, and UFC Vegas 12 was no different.

In his second fight of 2020, Greg Hardy finished off Maurice Greene in the second round of their fight. In his post-fight interview, Hardy opened up about his past issues and claimed that his fight at UFC Vegas 12 almost got canceled after past accusers resurfaced.

Greg Hardy claims UFC Vegas 12 fight almost fell through

While speaking to the media in his post-fight interview, Greg Hardy briefly opened up about his fight almost falling through prior to UFC Vegas 12. The former NFL star claimed that he broke down to tears before his fight and added that people tried to take food off his table.

"People trying to take advantage of my situation. A lot of past stuff, you know what I mean?"- Greg Hardy said.

Here is what Greg Hardy said in regards to his fight falling through, courtesy of MMA Junkie:

.@GregHardyJR opens up about his controversial past and says Saturday's fight was almost canceled after past accusers resurfaced.#UFCVegas12 | Full interview: https://t.co/SueR77ePJU pic.twitter.com/mmkE35QFZm — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) November 1, 2020

Despite the controversy surrounding Greg Hardy and everything else going on in his personal life, the UFC heavyweight up and comer eventually got the job done with a dominant win over The Crotchet Boss. That being said, it now remains to be seen what's next for Greg Hardy. With a dominant win like that, the hard-hitting heavyweight is expected to face a fighter of even higher caliber for his next Octagon outing.

Speaking of which, a rematch with top-ranked UFC heavyweight Alexander Volkov is also in Greg Hardy's sights. The latter, while recently speaking to Sportskeeda, said that he would be open to a rematch with Drago, something that he labeled as "Apollo Creed vs Ivan Drago II".

Volkov, who was victorious over Walt Harris just last week, is yet to respond to the call-out but that fight could definitely be a possibility if Hardy compiles a few more impressive wins under his belt in the UFC.