Has any boxer ever transitioned to MMA? Rare examples of the feat 

Over the years, there have been a few names who've gone from boxing to MMA.

In October, Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury will collide in Saudi Arabia. The boxing match will be the first of the former UFC heavyweight champion's career. However, 'The Gypsy King' has teased that they will eventually be a rematch in the cage.

In the event that Fury does head to MMA, he'll be one of only a few boxers to have done so. Obviously, the top example given is James Toney. 'Lights Out' famously harassed Dana White until he got a UFC contract, and eventually faced Randy Couture in 2010.

'The Natural' easily submitted the boxer in their UFC 118 co-main event in the first round. However, while Toney is the most well-known example, other boxers have tried to make the crossover. Former world title champion Ricardo Mayorga took a few cage fights in the waning days of his combat sports career.

'El Loco' went 0-3 (1 no contest) in his brief MMA career. Suffice it to say, that Mayorga's career wasn't successful, much like that of Art Jimmerson. 'One Glove' is a former title challenger, but went 0-1 in his time in the cage. He famously stepped up to face Royce Gracie at UFC 1 all the way back in 1993.

Boxing to MMA: Have any boxers won in the cage?

While many tried, only a few have gone from boxing to MMA and found success.

Ray Mercer holds the most high-profile win for a boxer in the cage. 'Merciless' is a former heavyweight title challenger and Olympian, and changed sports in the final days of his career. In his amateur debut, he was easily choked out by Kimbo Slice in a bit over a minute.

However, two years later, he returned to the ring for his professional debut against Tim Sylvia. The former UFC heavyweight champion was stunningly knocked out in the first round in just nine seconds. While impressive, Mercer isn't the only one who earned a win in the cage.

In fact, Marcus Davis had an entire MMA career. 'The Irish Hand Grenade' is arguably more famous for his UFC stint than anything, facing names such as Nate Diaz and others. However, before that, he was a boxer, compiling a 17-1-2 record from 1993 to 2000.

Furthermore, the most recent boxers to transition to the cage are Claressa Shields and Amanda Serrano. Both signed to the PFL, they've both notched wins in the sport.