"He was buzzed up" - Sean O'Malley details his only interaction with Conor McGregor

It is common knowledge that Sean O'Malley is a long-time admirer of Conor McGregor. Being a massive fan of McGregor, you would think 'Sugar' has socialized with him on many occasions. This turns out not to be the case at all.

In a recent interview, O'Malley admitted that he has only met the Irish superstar on one occasion. He also stated that McGregor was "pretty buzzed up" and that he could barely understand his thick Irish accent.

"I've only had one conversation with him, he was buzzed up... he was pretty buzzed up."

Watch O'Malley detail the encounter in the video below:

It isn't uncommon to see McGregor the billionaire strutting around with a bottle of whiskey. Nor does he shy away from displaying his partying antics on social media. It seems somewhat fitting that during O'Malley's only interaction with McGregor socially, 'The Notorious' was buzzed out on the liquid gold.

After an anti-climactic end to his fight over the weekend, O'Malley may be looking to party away some of his frustration. However, 'Sugar' does seem extremely confident that he should have won his bout against Pedro Munhoz in UFC 276.

Sean O'Malley claims he broke Pedro Munhoz in UFC 276 performance

O'Malley felt that he was dominating Pedro Munhoz and landed the more damaging shots. O'Malley reckons that he broke Pedro Munhoz after the first round of their fight. He mentioned this in an interview on 'The Pivot Podcast'.

He said that he checked the majority of Munhoz's leg kicks, and that he didn't take any damage to the head. O'Malley felt the fight was going his way.

"I was dominating that fight, I checked every one of his leg kicks and I could feel his shins cracking. Everytime he would throw a kick I would check it and I could tell it would hurt him. I didn't get hit one time."

Watch O'Malley detail the fight here:

These are strong accusations thrown the way of Munhoz, particularly given the fact that he has never been stopped inside the distance. It does seem hard to imagine a man of that resilience being broken within five minutes.

It will be fascinating to see whether the UFC decides to let these two run it back, or have Sean O'Malley fighting an even higher-ranked oppenent next. The sky sure is the limit for O'Malley, however his next outing will provide a better measuring stick in terms of his competency within the top 15.

