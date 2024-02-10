"He could've really dusted him off" - When Jake Paul earned the respect of fans for holding back during fight against Sneako

Jake Paul once engaged in boxing sparring with Nicolas Kenn De Ballinthazy, a well-known Rumble streamer nicknamed Sneako.

Over the past year or so, Sneako has had boxing encounters with some of the most prominent influencer boxers. Although not in official fights, the 25-year-old has sparred with figures such as Ryan Garcia and Bradley Martyn.

Expand Tweet

Similarly, in a livestream on popular streamer Adin Ross's Kick channel last September, De Ballinthazy joined 'The Problem Child' for a sparring session. Despite a noticeable difference in experience, as Paul has a professional boxing background, the two engaged in a 10-minute round.

During their session, Paul maintained a defensive stance and refrained from unleashing powerful strikes, while Sneako made efforts to land hits on the YouTuber-turned-boxer but struggled to succeed. Once their sparring concluded, Ross inquired about the fellow streamer's performance, to which 'The Problem Child' responded that he didn't go all out and commended Sneako's athleticism.

Check out the sparring video between Jake Paul and Sneako below:

Fans expressed their appreciation in the video's comment section, commending Paul for showing restraint with Sneako.

One fan wrote:

"Not a Jake fan,.... but I gotta give him mad respect for not absolutely destroying Weako. He could've really dusted him off. Kinda tells you he legitimately a good dude."

Another wrote:

"This is what sparring is all about. You’re supposed to learn, not knock each other’s heads off. Big ups to Jake for understanding this and being a good partner."

Check out some more reactions below:

Credits: Adin Live on YouTube

Jake Paul's $1 million fight offer to Sean Strickland post-Sneako sparring

Sean Strickland has found himself embroiled in another controversy. A recent video clip from a Rumble stream is gaining traction online, featuring the former UFC middleweight champion sparring with Sneako.

The boxing session was far from friendly, resembling more of a one-sided beatdown. Strickland unleashed numerous powerful punches to the face of the controversial streamer, leaving him bloodied. Even after some attempted to halt the fight by throwing in the towel, 'Tarzan' continued his assault.

Check out the video below:

Expand Tweet

After the video gained widespread attention, Jake Paul issued a $1 million sparring challenge to Strickland on X.

Check out Jake Paul's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Strickland promptly responded and called out 'The Problem Child' for only fighting retired MMA fighters.

Check out Sean Strickland's tweets below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet