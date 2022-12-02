Murad Ramazanov would've quit his martial arts career without the push and enthusiasm of his wrestling coach.

With ONE on Prime Video 5 on the horizon, Ramazanov is getting ready for a welterweight war against Roberto Soldic on Friday, December 2 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.

The main event launches live and for free for North American audiences with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Before Murad Ramazanov made massive headway in MMA, he used to compete in boxing competitions in the local scene in Dagestan with great success. However, he quickly became disillusioned with the sport, until he took up wrestling for the first time.

He told ONE Championship:

“I was already good at boxing when I started wrestling. I won the city championship in an open boxing tournament. However, we were kids, coached as if we were adults. It was all very serious, not playful, so I got bored.”

Ramazanov added:

“Wrestling classes were completely different. My new coach, Ponomarev, knew how to explain everything in a semi-playful way. He knew how to find a key to teach us. When I lost my enthusiasm after a week of training, he called me and persuaded me somehow to start training seriously, which I did.”

The Dagestini-bred athlete never looked back and is competing in one of the largest martial arts organizations in the world. Scoring a dominant record of 3-0, Murad Ramazanov is looking to extend his perfect record with another straight win to get a shot at the world title.

Chatri Sityodytong speaks about Murad Ramazanov’s dangerous reputation ahead of main event

ONE CEO and founder Chatri Sityodtong recently hailed Murad Ramazanov at the ONE on Prime Video 5 press conference for his undeniable talent and masterful wrestling skills.

Ramazanov is one of the most feared and respected MMA wrestlers on the planet. To provide some insight, he recently manhandled former welterweight world champion Zebaztian Kadestam for 15 minutes, breaking any fight Kadestam had in him with his dominant wrestling.

Roberto Soldic has a similar background but with a strong striking base. The KSW double-world champion holds a ridiculours 85% finish rate and is on a 7-fight run in MMA. Therefore, Chatri Sityodtong anticipates a major war between the two foes while also informing the Filipino nation and the world not to sleep on Murad Ramazanov.

He said:

“If you ask everyone in Dagestan and everyone in the wrestling community in all Russia, they say he is the number one by far, wrestler, MMA fighter, grappler, to come out of Russia today. Today. Literally. That’s his reputation.”

ONE on Prime Video 5: De Ridder vs. Malykhin broadcasts live on Friday, December 2, and is free for fans in the United States and Canada with an Amazon Prime subscription.

