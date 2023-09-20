"He is a monster!" - Tyson Fury's manager defends his shape ahead of Francis Ngannou bout

Spencer Brown has commented on Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou.

'The Gypsy King' and 'The Predator' are currently slated to face off in October. Their heavyweight clash in Saudi Arabia will be a historic one, as it'll be the first time in combat sports history that boxing's lineal heavyweight champion faces the UFCs.

However, the boxing match will be the first of his career for Ngannou. Earlier this month, the two heavyweights traveled to London for their first press conference. At the presser, Fury was his naturally wild self, going shirtless and claiming that he would fight Jon Jones next.

As many noted following the press conference, Tyson Fury doesn't seem to be in the best shape of his career. That led to a recent contentious exchange between his manager Spencer Brown and Teddy Atlas. The two recently had an interview on the podcast 'The Fight'.

There, Atlas asked Brown point-blank if Fury was training, because he looked like the Pillsbury Doughboy. In response, the manager stated:

"He [Francis] is a monster, but so is Tyson! He is leaving no stone unturned. Yesterday, he had the birth of his kid, he was there for nine hours. He went straight from there, straight to the gym, and trained. They're taking this very seriously, and why wouldn't you?... Tyson always looks soft. Have a look at him every fight, he always looks soft."

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou: 'The Gypsy King' shows interest in MMA rematch

It seems that Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou 2 could go down in the cage.

While Teddy Atlas and others have taken aim at 'The Gypsy King' for his shape, he's stated that he's been training. Furthermore, given his opponent's punching power, he has to be careful.

However, Fury has made it clear that he'd be down to face 'The Predator' in the cage. Earlier this summer, the British boxer expressed willingness to head into the octagon to face Jon Jones, as well as Ngannou.

At the press conference arrivals earlier this month, Tyson Fury again teased that he would head to MMA. In fact, he predicted that he could beat Francis Ngannou in just seconds inside the cage.

Speaking to TNT Sports, he stated:

"I'd like to fight Ngannou in the cage, I think I could beat him, for sure. He's not a good jiu-jitsu man, he's not a good wrestler, he's known for striking, and I'm a better striker than him! With the little gloves, I'd knock him out in seconds."