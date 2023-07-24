“He’s had Alex Jones on there” - Joe Rogan reportedly refusing Donald Trump’s requests for podcast interview sparks heated debate on Twitter

MMA fans are weighing in after it was reported that Joe Rogan has refused former U.S. President Donald Trump's requests for a podcast interview.

Trump has appeared on a number on podcasts that aren't run or managed by mainstream media or news networks. He most recently appeared on UFC Unfiltered, which led to many MMA fans speculating on whether he could possibly appear on JRE in the future. According to Daily Loud, that doesn't appear to be the case as the UFC commentator has reportedly declined.

"Joe Rogan reportedly keeps turning down Donald Trump’s requests for podcast interview" [@DailyLoud - Twitter]

The report caused plenty of debate in the comment section as many fans brought up some of the polarizing guests that have appeaed on the popular podcast. Meanwhile, others speculated on what the true reason behind the JRE host's decision for declining the former President's requests, writing:

"morals ? Lol he’s had alex jones on there." [@AdooLesa - Twitter]

"Love joe but he’s wrong here...Even if he doesn’t agree with trump have him on and expose him...It’s a win for the audience, trump, and rogan...It would be the most watched podcast ever" [@ExperienceJRE - Twitter]

"Why would he not want to interview him? That would easily be the most listened to podcast of all time." [@steelsooner21 - Twitter]

"I mean good for him. I liked that he had RFK on, simply because he seems much more moderate. I don’t think it’s a great idea to have a hard right or hard left guest on the podcast unless they are there together and are able to have a respectful discourse." [@MMADialogue - Twitter]

"Honestly this would be the most vital podcast ever" [@TrackCrescent - Twitter]

"He's probably scared of him" [@JackzMind - Twitter]

It remains to be seen whether Rogan will change his stance on Donald Trump appearing on JRE as it would certainly generate plenty of attention.

Brendan Schaub reveals that his family was upset with Joe Rogan for infamous moment on his podcast

Brendan Schaub recently revealed that his family wasn't happy with Joe Rogan for the infamous moment on The Fighter and The Kid, where the UFC commentator urged him to retire.

During his appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, the former TUF runner-up noted that he wasn't aware that the JRE host was going to analyze he loss to Travis Browne the way he did. He mentioned that even though his family were upset, he knew it was going to be his final fight regardless, saying:

"My family was really mad at Joe. I told Joe this, my dad was pi*sed, my brother was pi*sed after that, like it's a little embarassing. But my brother and my dad didn't know before I even walked out for that last UFC fight...I looked at my team and went, 'Last one.'" [26:38 - 26:55]