"He's got it" - When Joe Rogan and former UFC heavyweight champion Bas Rutten praised Ian Garry’s charisma and star potential

Joe Rogan and Bas Rutten had seen Ian Garry's charisma and potential from the beginning. The duo praised the Irishman during episode #139 of the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) MMA Show in June 2024.

Garry put in yet another impressive performance at UFC Kansas City in a win over Carlos Pirates last Saturday. He dominating against the Brazilian in striking and showcased his superior grappling skills as well. Although, Prates fought back in the fifth round, Garry won via unanimous decision.

In his post-fight interview, Garry said he will be the official backup fighter to the welterweight title clash between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315.

Speaking about Garry last year, Rogan said:

"He's so confident and so intelligent and you know beating Daniel Rodriguez like that in his last fight and being the first guy to stop Rodriguez. I mean that that's a big deal, look at him, he's got it man. He's got it whatever it is you know he's got it and he's on his way up."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

When Joe Rogan challenged Conor McGregor's claim of finding acting harder than MMA

Conor McGregor made his Hollywood debut in the movie 'Road House' starring opposite Jake Gyllenhaal. While promoting the film, McGregor claimed that he found acting to be harder than challenging in the octagon.

UFC commentator Joe Rogan responded to the claim in episode #2073 of JRE. Rogan asserted that fighting is the hardest thing and it is way harder than acting. He said:

"Listen to me, that's not true, even for him. Act in 'Road House' or fight Khabib [Nurmagomedov] again? Shut the f**k up; that's crazy talk, it's crazy talk. He broke his f**king leg in a fight. That's harder. That's way harder than f**king acting."

Check out the full video below:

