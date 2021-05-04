"He's my idol for sure" - Fabricio Werdum picks two UFC heroes he always wanted to fight

Fabricio Werdum has picked two UFC heroes he always wanted to fight.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum has revealed that he idolizes UFC veterans Antonio Rodrigo ‘Minotauro’ Nogueira aka ‘Big Nog’ and ‘The Axe Murderer’ Wanderlei Silva.

Fabricio Werdum is presently scheduled to fight Renan Ferreira in a 2021 PFL heavyweight tournament matchup. Werdum vs. Ferreira will serve as the main event of the PFL 3 fight card on May 6, 2021. The event is set to transpire at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA.

We caught up with MMA legend Fabricio Werdum at the PFL 3 press conference. Our conversation with Werdum unfolded as follows:

Sportskeeda: Hi, Fabricio. James McGlade from Sportskeeda here. I hope you’re having a good day.

Fabricio Werdum: Thank you.

Sportskeeda: So, Renan has spoken about you in the media, in the buildup to this fight, in very glowing terms. He’s called you an idol back in Brazil. I was wondering if you could’ve fought one idol that you had when you were younger but never got the chance to fight, who would it be?

Fabricio Werdum: Yes, I fought; if you remember when I fought versus ‘Minotauro’ (Antonio Rodrigo ‘Minotauro’ Nogueira aka ‘Big Nog’), he’s my idol for a long time and today too – Because I love this guy. And other guy, I have a chance to fight, like a idol, maybe, Wanderlei (Wanderlei Silva), just in the gym. Not like a professional (fight), but I have a lot of fights with him. Wanderlei is my idol for sure, but I never fought a fight with him outside the gym. But in the gym, it’s like, a lot of good fights; me, Wanderlei.

Sportskeeda: Okay, thanks, Fabricio. Good luck in your fight.

Fabricio Werdum: Thank you, man.

Fabricio Werdum has fought ‘Big Nog’ twice in the sport of MMA and has faced Wanderlei Silva many times in the gym:

Fabricio Werdum has faced one of his idols, Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira, not once but twice in the sport of MMA. The first fight between Werdum and Nogueira witnessed Werdum lose via unanimous decision at Pride FC – Critical Countdown Absolute (July 2006).

Their rematch saw Fabricio Werdum defeat Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira via second-round submission at UFC on Fuel TV: Nogueira vs. Werdum (June 2013).

Furthermore, in regards to his fights with another one of his idols – namely Wanderlei Silva – Fabricio Werdum suggested that he’s fought Silva many times in the gym. Werdum noted, however, that they’ve never competed against one another in a professional MMA fight. 'Big Nog' retired from MMA in 2015, whereas Wanderlei continues to fight, having last competed in Bellator MMA in 2018.

Moreover, Fabricio Werdum’s most recent MMA fight was a first-round submission win over Alexander Gustafsson at UFC on ESPN: Whittaker vs. Till (July 2020). Fabricio Werdum now aims to win the 2021 PFL heavyweight tournament and secure the $1 million prize and the PFL heavyweight title that comes with it.

