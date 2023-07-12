"He's one of my favorite fighter to watch" - Georges St-Pierre reveals which current UFC champion he’s a huge fan of

Georges St-Pierre is still very much in the loop and stays up to date with what's going on in the UFC, and recently noted that he is a big fan of a current champion.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour, St-Pierre revealed that Alexander Volkanovski is one of his favorite fighters to watch at the moment. He had high praise for the reigning featherweight champion and mentioned that he believes he is the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world:

"He's one of my favorite fighter to watch, I love watching him. I think he's the best right now...Probably the best active fighter, the best pound-for-pound right now...He's one of the fighter that was able to beat older generation, he beat his own generation, and now he's starting to beat the future generation."

The UFC Hall of Famer was also asked whether he sees any similarites between himself and 'Volk'. He mentioned that he does see some as the featherweight champion is very well-rounded in and continues to improve in all areas, saying:

"He's not a specialist, he's very good everywhere...I was not the best at something, but I was good everywhere, so I was able to become the perfect nemesis to my opponent and I think he's using a similar strategy when he fights someone, he takes always his opponent outside of his comfort zone."

It's great to see a Hall of Famer like St-Pierre compliment active fighters like Alexander Volkanovski as it shows that legends are taking notice of the featherweight champion's greatness.

Check out the full episode:

Georges St-Pierre officially set to compete in grappling on December 14

Georges St-Pierre is officially coming out of retirement, but not to compete in MMA. Instead, the Canadian MMA legend will be competing in a grappling match, which is scheduled to air on UFC Fight Pass on December 14.

During the afformentioned appearance, 'Rush' mentioned that he doesn't have an opponent yet, but would prefer if it is contested at 170lbs. He mentioned that he isn't competing for a ranking or to prove he is the best grappler, but wants his opponent to be someone that excited fans, saying:

"I think it's up to the audience to choose who they would like to see and I think it needs to be a formidable opponent too. Like someone that is from a grappling background. I'm not really an interest in fighting someone who's more from a striking background."

Georges St-Pierre @GeorgesStPierre Just when i thought i was out.

They pull me back in!

Professional Submission Wrestling & Jiu-Jitsu Just when i thought i was out.They pull me back in!Professional Submission Wrestling & Jiu-Jitsu https://t.co/wbOy7HMNCF

