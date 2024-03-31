"He's on his period, he needs to grow up" - When Michael Bisping put Chris Weidman on blast for his PED accusation

In 2016, Chris Weidman launched an unsubstantiated accusation Michael Bisping's way, alleging that the then newly minted UFC middleweight champion was a user of Performance-enhancing drugs (PED). The accusation understandably drew Bisping's ire.

When prompted by TMZ for his thoughts on the accusation, Bisping did not hold back. He defended himself, before accusing Weidman of being envious of his success in capturing the title that the formerly unbeaten All-American once held.

"I think it's ridiculous. Just because I beat someone that he couldn't beat, all of a sudden I'm on steroids. I've been tested more than anybody else in the history of the UFC. I've been in the UFC for 11 years, I've never tested positive and he just needs to get a grip, being a little p***y. He's on his period, he needs to grow up."

Bisping also opined that Weidman simply couldn't accept that he had knocked out Luke Rockhold, who had handed the 'All-American' his first-ever loss via brutal TKO. Ultimately, Bisping was dismissive of Weidman, who never truly recovered from his loss, embarking on a career-defining rough patch.

Weidman was booted from the divisional rankings and has been floundering since. While he has managed to score the rare victory here and there, things went from bad to worse, as his propensity for knockout losses was overshadowed by the graphic leg break he suffered at UFC 261.

Fortunately, he has since recovered and made his octagon return.

Chris Weidman beats Bruno Silva via controversial eye poke

Chris Weidman took part in the third-last bout of UFC Atlantic City, where he faced Brazilian slugger, Bruno Silva. While the former middleweight titleholder looked better than he has in years, his performance was overshadowed by his frequent fouling in the form of eye pokes. Curiously, he incurred no points deductions.

Instead, Silva kept flopping to the mat after the eye poke, with the final instance prompting the referee to mistake it for a knockdown, as he subsequently awarded Weidman a TKO win. However, upon inspecting the fight footage, the bout result was controversially overturned into a unanimous decision, instead of a no-contest.