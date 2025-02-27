"He thinks he a Japanese samurai" - When fans were taken aback after Gervonta Davis shared photo of straight hairstyle without his signature braids

Gervonta Davis once showcased a striking hairstyle that quickly became the target of relentless fan trolling. 'Tank' is widely regarded as one of the top boxers of the modern era. Beyond his explosive fighting style, the 30-year-old Baltimore native is equally known for his flashy lifestyle outside the ring.

Last month, Davis took to Instagram to share a glimpse into his daily life through a series of photos. Among the posts, the reigning WBA lightweight champion caught fans' attention with a picture of himself sporting a straight-haired ponytail, seemingly taken before getting his signature braids redone.

Check out Gervonta Davis' post below:

Fans, accustomed to seeing 'Tank' with either his long braids or a short haircut, had a field day reacting to his unexpected hairstyle, with many playfully roasting it in their own way.

One fan wrote:

"He thinks he's a Japanese samurai."

Another wrote:

"Blud looks like a Puerto Rican chick from the Bronx."

Another commented:

"We can only hope that the Nail Salon and Purse Store are part of the regiment for your Mini Tyson! Thank God Baltimore has Lamar."

Check out some more reactions below:

Comments on @BoxingKingdom14 on X.

Gervonta Davis takes on Lamont Roach Jr. in WBA lightweight title clash this weekend

Gervonta Davis is set to defend his WBA lightweight title against reigning WBA super featherweight champion Lamont Roach Jr. this Saturday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The upcoming matchup was initially slated for Dec. 14 but was later pushed back, reportedly due to logistical issues with the venue.

'Tank' is gearing up for his long-awaited return to the ring after a nine-month layoff. His last outing was in June 2024 against Frank Martin, where he sealed the victory with a knockout in the eighth round.

Davis currently boasts an undefeated professional record of 30-0, with 28 of those wins coming by knockout.

Meanwhile, Roach Jr. is riding the momentum of an eighth-round TKO victory over Feargal McCrory in June 2024, where he successfully defended his WBA title. 'The Reaper' boasts a professional record of 25-1-1, with 10 victories earned via knockout.

