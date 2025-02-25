Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. purses and payouts: How much are the boxers making for the world title fight? Estimated and previous earnings

The Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. fight would be the first professional boxing encounter between the two familiar foes who clashed multiple times in their amateur boxing careers. Both Davis and Roach Jr. are expected to secure lucrative paydays for their upcoming pro boxing clash.

Back in 2023, Sporting News cited reports from Total Sportal and indicated that Davis bagged around $1 million for his fight against Isaac Cruz in 2021. He'd also reportedly secured 50 percent of the pay-per-view (PPV) points. Also, 'Tank' took home a $2 million guaranteed purse and $5 million overall (inclusive of PPV points) for fighting Rolando Romero in 2022.

Per Sports Payouts, Davis' expected guaranteed purse was $1.5 million, plus a 60-40 PPV points split, against Hector Luis Garcia in 2023. Marca reported that Davis earned over $50 million for his subsequent fight against fellow boxing superstar Ryan Garcia in 2023. It was a matchup wherein Ryan too bagged a lucrative payout, that of $30 million.

According to Sports Illustrated, the Davis vs. Ryan Garcia fight accrued around $100 million in revenues. As such, the consensus was that Davis' overall payout for that matchup was estimated to be quite sizeable.

Moreover, per Sporty Salaries, Davis' latest fight against Frank Martin was expected to earn him a $2 million guaranteed purse. 'Tank's' total payout was expected to be $10 million, provided the PPV garnered over 800k buys.

A key element at play in Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. is that Davis is considered to be a significantly bigger star than Roach Jr., usually reflected in the dichotomy in their respective payouts.

Per Sporty Salaries, Roach Jr. was to earn a $200k purse for his latest fight, one against Feargal McCrory in 2024.

Meanwhile, NY Fights similarly reported that Roach Jr. was to receive a $200k guaranteed purse for the fight against McCrory. The report further highlighted that Roach Jr.'s previous fight -- one against Hector Luis Garcia in 2023 -- bagged him $102,500 as his guaranteed purse.

Considering their estimated/reported previous earnings, Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. could potentially fetch them both payouts in the similar range, or higher, as their respective past payouts.

Their fight's significance is amplified because Davis is the reigning WBA lightweight champion defending his belt in a super-fight against WBA super featherweight champion Roach Jr. Such added layers could be indicative of greater payouts than usual for both fighters.

The payouts are estimated/reported figures and haven't been officially confirmed. Also, a fighter's overall payout is generally higher than their estimated/reported purse, owing to bonuses, perks, etc.

Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. purses and payouts: 'Tank's' reported net worth in 2025

A report from Celebrity Net Worth, updated in January 2025, listed Davis' net worth as $10 million. It's likely that 'Tank's' net worth could possibly be greater; considering the profits he's believed to have raked in via PPV points/shares, bonuses, etc., particularly in his recent fights.

The Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. fight has Davis' WBA lightweight championship at stake and is scheduled to headline a much-awaited boxing card on March 1, 2025. Many foresee Davis vs. Roach Jr. performing tremendously in PPV buys and overall revenues, further consolidating Davis' net worth and star power.

Watch the Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. preview below:

