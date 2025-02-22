Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr.: Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

The Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. fight is a highly-anticipated showdown that would witness the long-awaited return of Davis to the squared circle. Widely considered one of the best boxers in the world right now, Davis is beheld as a superstar in the sport and has spectacularly continued his unbeaten run in the paid ranks.

Gervonta Davis' most recent fight witnessed him successfully defend his WBA lightweight championship by knocking out Frank Martin in June 2024. Prior to that, 'Tank' had dominantly knocked out fellow boxing superstar Ryan Garcia in 2023.

On the other hand, Lamont Roach Jr.'s latest contest inside the boxing ring saw him successfully defend his WBA super featherweight championship by defeating Feargal McCrory via TKO in June 2024. Before that, 'The Reaper' had outpointed Hector Luis Garcia in 2023. The win over Garcia had helped Roach capture the super featherweight belt.

In late 2024, Roach was set to move up in weight and fight Davis for the latter's WBA lightweight title. The two rivals, who'd clashed multiple times in the amateur boxing realm, were booked for a professional boxing encounter against one another with Davis' title on the line. Their fight was to go down in Houston, Texas, U.S.A., on December 14, 2024.

However, the fight ended up being postponed. Presently, Davis is scheduled to defend his WBA lightweight belt against Roach in a boxing card promoted by PBC (Premier Boxing Champions). The card features several other exciting matchups too.

What time is Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr.?

For viewers in the United States of America, the Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. event's prelims start at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT on Saturday, March 1, 2025. The main card starts at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The main event fighter walkouts are likely to come around 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

For fans in the United Kingdom, the prelims commence at 12 am BST on Sunday, March 2, 2025. The main card would start at 2 am BST. The main event fighter entrances can be expected at approximately 5 am BST. The timings of the main event fighter walkouts/entrances could vary based on the preceding fights' duration.

Check out the timings for the Davis vs. Roach event's prelims, main card, and main event below:

Country Prelims Main card Main event U.S.A. 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT (March 1) 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT (March 1) 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT (March 1) U.K. 12 am BST (March 2) 2 am BST (March 2) 5 am BST (March 2) U.A.E. 3 am GST (March 2) 5 am GST (March 2) 8 am GST (March 2) India 4:30 am IST (March 2) 6:30 am IST (March 2) 9:30 am IST (March 2) Brazil 8 pm BRT (March 1) 10 pm BRT (March 1) 1 am BRT (March 2) Australia 9 am AEST (March 2) 11 am AEST (March 2) 2 pm AEST (March 2)

How to watch Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr.?

Fans in the U.S. purchase the Davis vs. Roach pay-per-view (PPV) and watch the event live on Amazon via PBC on Prime Video. They could also order the PPV and watch it live via PPV.com.

Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. venue

The event, starring Davis and Roach, is booked to transpire at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, U.S.A.

Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. fight card

Per the latest listings, the PBC-promoted Davis vs. Roach fight card is as follows (*the card is subject to change):

Main card

Gervonta Davis (C) vs. Lamont Roach Jr. (WBA lightweight title)

Jose Valenzuela (C) vs. Gary Antuanne Russell (WBA super lightweight title)

Alberto Puello (C) vs. Sandor Martin (WBC super lightweight title)

Yoenis Tellez vs. Julian Williams (interim WBA super welterweight title)

Prelims

Jarrett Hurd vs. Johan Gonzalez (middleweight)

Jonathan Lopez vs. Alex Dilmaghani (super featherweight)

