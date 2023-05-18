Heavyweight boxer with a knockout percentage of over 95 shows interest in being Francis Ngannou’s tune-up opponent

Christopher Lovejoy is interested in being Francis Ngannou’s first boxing opponent.

Earlier this week, Ngannou announced his lucrative signing with the PFL. Before returning to MMA in 2024, ‘The Predator; will pursue his boxing aspirations with a potential tune-up fight later this year. As a result, the search for his first boxing opponent has begun, leading to this tweet from SportsKeeda MMA’s Jake Foley:

Lovejoy holds a professional boxing record of 20-1-1. Although he hasn’t faced world-class opposition, the 39-year-old has secured stoppages in all his wins. The California native responded to the tweet above by saying:

“😎”

Before focusing on calling out Ngannou, Lovejoy has an upcoming boxing match against Tyler Canning (5-5) on June 1. Meanwhile, ‘The Predator’ showed interest in a tune-up fight, but he’s also continuing his pursuit of a massive payday against Tyson Fury.

Francis Ngannou calls out Tyson Fury to make their boxing match official

Tyson Fury’s last fight was a stoppage win against Derek Chisora in December 2022. Since then, the WBC heavyweight champion has been negotiating with Oleksandr Usyk to determine the undisputed heavyweight champion. Now that the talks have fizzled out again, ‘The Gypsy King’ had this to say on Instagram:

“I’ve not fought since December. Through no fault of my own, I’ve tried to fight midget Usyk, and he’s not wanted anything. I tried to fight AJ, and he didn’t want no smoke… So, I’m looking to fight anybody anytime, anyplace, anywhere. I can’t wait to fight AJ, Usyk, or whoever is out there; I’m f***ing you up because I’m the baddest man on the planet”

Once Fury’s rant started going viral, Francis Ngannou responded on Twitter by saying:

“I have been here the whole time @Tyson_Fury. Since none of these boxers want to fight, let’s make it official”

Francis Ngannou last fought in January 2022, defeating Ciryl Gane in his first UFC heavyweight title defense. ‘The Predator’ decided to part ways with the promotion and pursue his dreams of professional boxing before returning to MMA, which has received backlash and praise.

Check out Tyson Fury's latest Instagram rant below:

