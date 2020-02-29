Henry Cejudo has a fitting response to Deiveson Figueiredo missing weight ahead of UFC Norfolk

Henry Cejudo

In a dramatic turn events, Deiveson Figueiredo failed to make weight ahead of his UFC Flyweight Championship fight against Joseph Benavidez at this weekend's UFC Fight Night 169.

Once the news broke, it didn't take too long for the MMA community to react to the news.One man in particular who had his say was none other than former Flyweight king, Henry Cejudo.

Henry Cejudo reacts to Figueiredo missing weight

With Deiveson Figueiredo missing weight for his UFC Flyweight Championship, the promotion has confirmed that his opponent Joseph Benavidez will be the only one eligible to win the title at UFC Norfolk.

Former champion Henry Cejudo, however, was quick to rub it in the face of Figueiredo, as 'Triple C' had quite the fitting comment in regards to the situation. Not only did Cejudo claim himself to be "the greatest ever to live" but he also took time in taking a shot at Figueiredo for missing weight.

Here is what the reigning UFC Bantamweight Champion told ESPN's Ariel Helwani:

You knew the former flyweight king would have something to say 🏅 (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/pNlrR64Xeu — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 28, 2020

What's next for the UFC Flyweight Division?

As noted, Henry Cejudo was forced to vacate the UFC Flyweight Championship and two fighters in the form of Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez were initially set to clash for the vacant title. However, with the former missing weight, it'll now be Benavidez fighting for the title at this weekend's UFC Norfolk main event.