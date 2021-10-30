Henry Cejudo makes last-minute predictions for UFC 267 main card fights

Henry Cejudo has given his last-minute predictions for UFC 267. He feels No.1 contender Glover Teixeira will dethrone light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz in Abu Dhabi despite being the betting underdog.

Cejudo also picked Amanda Ribas, Magomed Ankalaev, Khamzat Chimaev, Marcin Tybura, Islam Makhachev and Petr Yan as the other winners for the Fight Island event on Twitter:

"That's right, I got Glover Teixeira pulling off the upset and beating Blachowicz to win the light heavyweight title! Don't sleep on the old man! Here are the rest of my picks for UFC 267 #UFC267 #3CSS," tweeted Cejudo.

See Henry Cejudo's complete predictions for UFC 267 below:

Blachowicz and Teixeira will headline UFC 267, while Yan and Cory Sandhagen will square off for the interim bantamweight championship in the night's co-main event.

Henry Cejudo retired from MMA last year, but he wants to make a comeback now

Former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo retired from mixed martial arts following his TKO victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249.

However, he is now interested in fighting for the title in one more division. 'Triple C' wants to challenge UFC featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski.

Cejudo called out 'The Great' following his win against Brian Ortega at UFC 266 last month. However, the promotion's president Dana White has ruled out a matchup between the two superstars for the time being:

"You (Cejudo) have been off all this time and you want to come back and fight Volkanovski and jump the line and jump over Max and all these other guys that have been there? It's a tough conversation," responded White.

See what Dana White said about Henry Cejudo's UFC return below:

Shaheen Al-Shatti @shaunalshatti Dana White tonight on Henry Cejudo: "Listen, he retired. You've been off all this time and you want to come back and fight Volkanovski and jump the line and jump over Max and all these other guys that have been there? It's a tough conversation." Dana White tonight on Henry Cejudo: "Listen, he retired. You've been off all this time and you want to come back and fight Volkanovski and jump the line and jump over Max and all these other guys that have been there? It's a tough conversation."

The winner of the Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez fight in November is currently the most likely next challenger for Volkanovski's belt.

