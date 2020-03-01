Henry Cejudo reacts to Deiveson Figueiredo's KO win over Joseph Benavidez, still declares himself as the champion

Henry Cejudo

In the main event of tonight's UFC Fight Night 169, Deiveson Figueiredo outperformed Joseph Benavidez in the Flyweight main event and defeated the latter via an impressive knockout finish in the second round of the fight.

However, despite winning the fight, Figueiredo wasn't able to get his hands on the vacant UFC Flyweight Championship, as he had missed weight prior to the bout, and only Benavidez was eligible to win the title.

With that being said, it didn't take too long for former divisional champion Henry Cejudo to react, as he took to social media and declared that the gold still belongs to him.

Henry Cejudo still declares himself as the UFC Flyweight Champion

Despite being forced to vacate the UFC Flyweight Championship in December of 2019, Cejudo isn't shy of still labeling himself still as 'Triple C'. Matter of fact, now that the UFC Flyweight Title has gone back to being vacant once again, Cejudo took to Twitter and claimed that the gold still belongs to him.

Check out Cejudo's tweet below:

What's next for the UFC Flyweight Division?

With Figueiredo picking up a vital win in the main event of UFC Norfolk, it remains to be seen how the UFC handles booking the Flyweight Division from here onwards. Despite missing weight, chances are Figueiredo will be awarded a shot at the gold in the near future.