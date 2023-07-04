Here's what Elon Musk thinks of his MMA skills after one training session with Georges St-Pierre

Elon Musk thinks he needs "a lot more" training for his potential clash against Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

The speculations of a potential MMA fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have got the world talking over the past few weeks. The bout between the two tech giants has been labeled "the biggest fight in history" and has garnered a lot of attention. Interestingly, many fighters came forward and offered to train Musk and Zuckerberg for their clash including UFC legend Georges St-Pierre.

Georges St-Pierre offered to help Musk train and the offer was accepted by the founder of Tesla. Moreover, Musk along with BJJ coach John Danaher, scientist Lex Fridman and St-Pierre have had a training session already.

Lex Fridman took to Twitter to post a picture after their training session. While replying to the post made by the popular scientist, Musk claimed that he needs a lot more training. He said:

"Really fun! The obvious conclusion is that I need a *lot* more training."

Dana White accused of 'embarrassing' the sport of MMA by pushing Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg

UFC president Dana White has been quite vocal about wanting to make Musk vs, Zuckerberg happen in his organization. Moreover, he has also made a few bold claims by suggesting that the fight between the two tech giants will break all pay-per-view records.

However, former UFC referee John McCarthy does not seem to agree with this sentiment. While speaking about the potential Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg fight on his podcast, WEIGHING IN, McCarthy lashed out and accused Dana White of embarrassing the sport by pushing for the fight.

Moreover, he also claimed that contrary to what the UFC president believes, the fight won't break any pay-per-view records. He said:

"Mark Zuckerberg taking a punch in the face. How do you think he's gonna react? I don't give a sh*t if you're training with people, you can't. It takes time to learn how to freaking take a shot."

John McCarthy further added:

"It is an embarrassment that Dana would say that he's gonna do it. It's a joke, stop! I'm not saying I don't it would get attention, it's not gonna break any PPV f***ing records."

Catch John McCarthy's comments below in the video:

