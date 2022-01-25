Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix comments on Mann’s hematoma versus Smokin’ Jo

Scotsman George Mann and Thailand’s Smokin’ Jo Nattawut shared the Circle in an epic featherweight Muay Thai fight in November 2018.

After three rounds of thrilling action, Smokin’ Jo was declared the winner of the contest via unanimous decision. However, it was not the Thai’s victory which stood out after the final bell.

All eyes were on Mann’s skull. The 23-year-old suffered a massive hematoma in the third and final round of the contest due to Smokin’ Jo’s stinging left fists and elbows, which troubled him from the opening bell.

Almost four years on, it seems that Mann’s swelling is still making the rounds on social media. Most recently, Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix took to his band’s official Instagram account to post a short clip of the pair’s fight and the Scottish fighter’s hematoma.

“Hey whatsup y’all. It’s Jacoby from Papa Roach and this is the most f***** up clip of the week!”

The caption that accompanied the post was: “Who remembers Scarred?” To those unfamiliar with 'Scarred', it was a television program hosted by Shaddix that debuted on MTV in 2007.

'Scarred' shared tales of how teenagers and real-life stuntmen suffered injuries or scars while performing stunts on skateboards, bikes, or skis.

There were broken ankles, busted kneecaps and some gruesome bloody injuries throughout the 20 episodes of the show. However, based on Shaddix’s reaction to this clip, perhaps Mann’s injury against Smokin’ Jo tops the lot.

Smokin’ Jo to face Chingiz Allazov in co-main event of ONE: Only the Brave

Jo Nattawut will take on No.4-ranked Chingiz Allazov in the semifinal round of the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix at ONE: Only the Brave this Friday, January 28.

The Thai was initially scheduled to face Dovydus Rimkus in a ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix alternate bout on the card. However, top-ranked contender Marat Grigorian has been forced to withdraw from the clash due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The Thai fighter has competed in the Circle four times since his win over Mann at ONE: Heart of the Lion, racking up three victories and a defeat.

Also Read Article Continues below

His only loss during that run came to Giorgio Petrosyan in the semis of the first edition of the featherweight kickboxing Grand Prix in 2019.

Edited by Harvey Leonard