Exclusive: Himanshu Kaushik speaks about his next fight at "ONE: Heart of The Lion"

Himanshu Kaushik is the former Indian National Wushu Champion.

ONE Championship is famous for promoting stylistic MMA matchups involving fighters from different styles. The promotion boasts an extremely diverse roster with fighters from all over the planet and also includes a lot of high-level Thai fighters. This weekend Singapore City will witness some world-class Martial Arts at the ONE: Heart oF The Lion event.

Himanshu Kaushik, the Indian Wushu maestro will face one of his toughest challenges till date in this event. His opponent is a former ONE Strawweight World Champion Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke, who is a Muay Thai veteran and a three-time Lumpinee Stadium World Champion. This will be a real test of his "Bangkok readiness" for the former Indian National Wushu Champion.

The 26-year-old Delhi resident has an impressive Wushu record of 71 wins and 7 losses and an MMA record of (4-2). Himanshu will be facing the Thai legend with over 25 years of competitive experience. It's a battle between a young unstoppable Indian and a conditioned Thai warrior. I caught up with Himanshu Kaushik to speak about this "Wushu Vs Muay Thai" matchup and more.

Here are the excerpts of our conversation.

"Wushu Vs Muay Thai"

This fight was rescheduled to the biggest event in ONE history which will be viewed by fans from all over the world. How does it feel to represent India at such a big stage?

I am very excited to be part of the biggest ONE Championship event of 2018 and it's an honor for me to represent my nation at such a high level.

What special preparations have been taken in your camp ahead of this fight against the Muay Thai veteran?

I am very excited to fight with Amnuaysirichoke, who is a Muay Thai legend and former ONE FC champion. He is a good striker, so I focused more on my grappling skills and it helped me improve my takedown and grappling game for this fight.

In Delhi Wushu Academy, where I train we don't have usually get the ground technique because there are only wushu experts. So this time I moved to Thailand Phuket top team to work on my grappling. I lost my last fight on the ground. So this time I worked extensively on my grappling skills.

Are more Wushu fighters from Delhi Wushu Academy looking to transitioning into MMA after you signed up with One Championship?

There are many fighters who desperately want to fight in an MMA cage just like me and many of them have already started the training to live their dream.

How efficient is the anti-doping policy at ONE Championship? What is your take on fighters who are involved in steroids?

At ONE Championship there is a proper urine test for doping and hydration. And all fighters have to pass this test before the fight. Otherwise, they will not be allowed to fight. ONE has a very strict rule than other promotions. And I am very happy to be a part of such a lovely promotion.

I have a request to the people who use their fighters for business, please give them good training, instead of getting them involved in doping or other bad things like steroids. Please don't misguide the beginners who are trusting on you for their career.

Fans would love an India Vs Pakistan MMA matchup. Pakistani Wushu fighter Shazaib Rindh is also fighting on the same card. Are you interested in a Wushu or MMA matchup against him in the future?

I am always ready for any opponent irrespective of their nationality. So Pakistan is also the same for me. But I know the fans from both sides would love to watch an "India Vs Pakistan" MMA matchup. So I am interested to fight with a Pakistani fighter in Wushu or MMA.

The Sportskeeda MMA squad thanks Himanshu Kaushik for his time and wish him the very best for his upcoming fight.

