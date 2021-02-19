How does Belal Muhammad's UFC record compare with top welterweight contenders?

Belal Muhammad is set to replace Khamzat Chimaev and serve as Leon Edwards’ opponent at UFC Fight Night 187 on March 13th, 2021.

Today, we briefly examine how Belal Muhammad’s record compares with the other top UFC welterweights.

Belal Muhammad’s MMA win percentage as compared to the top-5 UFC welterweights

Belal Muhammad stands at No. 13 in the UFC welterweight rankings. Muhammad’s win percentage in his MMA career is 85.71 percent.

Meanwhile, current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman’s MMA win percentage is 94.73 percent.

On the other hand, former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington, who is No. 1 in the UFC welterweight rankings, has an MMA win percentage of 88.88 percent.

Gilbert Burns comes in at the No. 2 spot in the UFC welterweight rankings and has an MMA win percentage of 82.60 percent.

Holding the No. 3 spot in the UFC welterweight rankings is none other than Belal Muhammad’s next opponent Leon Edwards. Edwards has an MMA win percentage of 85.71 percent.

Placed in the No. 4 position in the UFC welterweight rankings is Jorge Masvidal. The UFC BMF champion Masvidal has an MMA win percentage of 71.42 percent.

Advertisement

Belal Muhammad has a penchant for wars that go the distance

Belal Muhammad has an MMA record of 18 wins and 3 losses. Muhammad won four via KO/TKO, one via submission, and 13 via decision. As for his three losses, he’s lost one via KO/TKO and two via decision.

On the contrary, UFC welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman has a record of 18 wins and one loss. Usman has won eight via KO/TKO, one via submission, and nine via decision. Usman’s sole defeat came via submission.

Colby Covington has an MMA record of 16 wins and two losses. Of Covington’s 16 wins, he has four via KO/TKO, four via submission, and eight via decision. Of his two losses, he has one via KO/TKO and one via submission.

Gilbert Burns has an MMA record of 19 wins and four losses. Out of Burns’ 19 wins, he has six via KO/TKO, eight via submission, and five via decision. Of his four losses, two came via KO/TKO and two came via decision.

Advertisement

Leon Edwards has an MMA record of 18 wins and three losses. Of Edwards’ 18 wins, he has six via KO/TKO, three via submission, and nine via decision. Of his three losses, two are via decision, and one is via DQ (Disqualification).

Jorge Masvidal has an MMA record of 35 wins and 14 losses. Of Masvidal’s 35 wins, 16 are via KO/TKO, two via submission, and 17 via decision. Of his 14 losses, one came via KO/TKO, two via submission, and 11 via decision.

Needless to say, the numbers as well as Belal Muhammad’s fighting style are evidence of the fact that he has a penchant for getting into wars that go the distance. Moreover, Muhammad has a granite chin which enables him to consistently partake in these wars.