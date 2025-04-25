"How can you be Michael Jordan?" - When Jamie Foxx shared how his daughter schooled him on iconic Rihanna meme during Joe Rogan podcast

Joe Rogan has been known to share his thoughts on a wide variety of topics on his immensely popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. The UFC commentator hosted Academy Award-winning actor, Grammy Award-winning singer, and comedian Jamie Foxx back in July 2017, and the two discussed a meme of Rihanna from the 2015 Met Gala.

Speaking on episode #990 of JRE, Foxx revealed that his daughter sent him a picture of Rihanna's outfit, stating:

"My daughter sends me a picture of Rihanna, right, going to the Met Ball, and by the time I got the picture, whatever happened, the picture was Rihanna in this yellow dress, and I hit my daughter. I said, 'I love the dress, it's amazing, I don't understand the pizza that's in it, but maybe she's giving an eye to Italy, or maybe she got the dress from'. And she's like, 'No dad, that's a meme.' I said, 'What?' That's a meme."

Foxx continued:

"I said, 'What do you mean?' She said, 'No, there's actually not a pizza in the dress somebody crafted or fixed there.' They made it look like it's pizza and so me, I'm thinking, 'Well what the f**k does it mean?' I said, 'So, this girl worked her whole f**king night to get this dress to go the Met Ball, which is supposed to be out the box, and somebody puts a pizza on it, and that's all you see, a pizza. I said, 'How do you compete with that?' How can you be Michael Jordan, and kids run up to you and say you're the crybaby face?"

Check out Jamie Foxx's comments to Joe Rogan about Rihanna below:

Foxx noted that people being able to make fun of one another is the best thing about the internet, until the imagery sticks.

Joe Rogan once praised Michael Jordan and Muhammad Ali

Joe Rogan hosted stand-up comedian, actor, podcaster, and author Joey Diaz last March. Speaking on episode #2128 of JRE, the UFC commentator praised sports legends Michael Jordan and Muhammad Ali, saying:

"If you took Muhammad Ali from 1967 and brought him to the heavyweight division today, he'd be f**king people up. They wouldn't know what to do with him. There's so many fighters he would f**k up, but he's just a complete outlier. And, you know, there's others - like Michael Jordan, complete outlier. Any generation you put him, he's going to f**k people up."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments on Michael Jordan and Muhammad Ali below (starting at the 0:39 mark):

Rogan added that the UFC is one of the prime examples of the evolution of modern athletes. He noted that there has been a massive change in the talents of fighters over the past 30 years, claiming that a lot of mixed martial artists debuting today could be champions in previous generations.

