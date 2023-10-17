How Drake won $1.35M+ bet money on a wild technicality despite wagering on a Logan Paul KO

Canadian musical artist Drake recently won $1.35+ million by betting on Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis.

Paul and Danis entered the squared circle this past weekend in a highly anticipated grudge match. On the night, 'Maverick' handed out a rather one-sided beating to the former Bellator MMA fighter. However, their fight had a bizarre ending after 'El Jefe' decided to attempt a guillotine choke which resulted in a huge brawl.

As a result, Dillon Danis was disqualified, and Logan Paul won the fight via DQ. Interestingly, many thought that Drake lost his $850k bet as he backed Paul to get a KO. However, as per the policies of the betting platform Stake.com, disqualification counts as KO/TKO. Twitter user @JMack00 took to the social media platform to reveal the same. Take a look at his tweet below:

Twitter user @Rx_605 also took to the platform to share the bet slip from Drake's Instagram story. Take a look at his tweet below:

Dillon Danis undermines Logan Paul's boxing victory, calls for an MMA fight next

Despite looking rather clueless inside the boxing ring, Dillon Danis has not stopped targetting Logan Paul on Twitter. The former Bellator MMA fighter undermined Paul's performance and called out for a MMA bout.

While Danis has made it pretty clear that he wants to fight 'Maverick' in an MMA fight, the latter has yet to respond to the challenge. 'El Jefe' had this to say on Twitter:

"A Jiu Jitsu guy with no boxing camp or coach made his debut, never wobbled, never dropped, had no standing 8 counts, and rocked you multiple times. If I were Nina, I'd call off the wedding. You achieved nothing in your own sport, MMA next."

In a tweet that followed, Dillon Danis spoke about taking on a new challenge despite not being a boxer and everything being stacked against him. He said:

"What did you prove? You didn't even tickle me. You backed out of an MMA fight against me. Everyone knew I'm not a boxer, but unlike others, I took on the challenge even with everything in your favor: weight, steroids, rounds,rules, judges, referees... the list goes on. I won the War."

