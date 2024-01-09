"How f**king dare you" - When Johnny Walker's wife lashed out at "disgusting DMs" from fans after Jamahal Hill KO memes

UFC light heavyweight Johnny Walker's wife once lashed out at fans after he was knocked out by Jamahal Hill.

Walker took on Hill back in February 2022 at UFC Vegas 48. On the night, the Brazilian was knocked out in a dramatic fashion in the very first round.

Following Walker's knockout, a rather toxic side of the MMA community was on display as fans flooded the DMs of the Brazilian's wife, Tara Campbell, with memes of her husband getting knocked out by Hill.

While many choose to ignore the hate, Campbell was certainly not one of them. She took to Instagram to share a lengthy post, in which she called out the "keyboard warriors."

She wrote:

"The disgusting DMs I’ve received from fake or private accounts antagonising me, and/or ridiculing Johnny. How f**king dare you. This is a sport. No one but the athletes and their inner circle know the sacrifices the athletes make."

She added:

"This fight didn’t go Johnny’s way. For most of you, this is a sport you enjoy watching and knock outs like Saturday’s provide entertainment factor. But Johnny is my fiancé. He’s a son. A brother. An uncle. A friend. He’s so much more than a meme some people have made him into."

Johnny Walker wants to get his revenge on Magomed Ankalaev

Johnny Walker is set to enter the octagon against Magomed Ankalaev this weekend in a highly anticipated rematch at the UFC Apex. The two first locked horns back at UFC 294, where their fight did not make it past the first round.

An illegal knee from Ankalaev when Walker was down rendered the Brazilian unable to continue, according to the cageside doctor. As a result, fight was ruled a No Contest.

Speaking ahead of the rematch, the No.7-ranked contender had this to say during an interview with The Schmo:

"I’ll be ready. I can’t wait to put my hands on him and make him pay. It’s going to be like a little revenge because he landed a bad, illegal knee in Abu Dhabi. He has control of the fight. He knows what he was doing. You can never land an unintentional knee. Your knee doesn’t go in somebody’s face unintentionally, so I’m going to get him. I’m going to get my revenge."

Check out Johnny Walker's full comments in the interview below (1:25):