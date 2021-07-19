How many fights has Canelo Alvarez lost?

Throughout his decorated 16-year-long boxing career, Canelo Alvarez has lost just one fight - against none other than Floyd Mayweather.

The two kingpins of the boxing world met inside the ring in September 2013 at the MGM Grand Arena. Both fighters were undefeated at the time.

Although Mayweather had already defeated the likes of Zab Judah, Oscar De La Hoya, Ricky Hatton, and Miguel Cotto, his fight against Alvarez was expected to be his toughest one yet.

However, 'Money' put on the performance of a lifetime and totally outclassed his Mexican opponent. He displayed crisp striking and top-notch defensive mindset to hurt Alvarez with stinging counter punches.

Alvarez was able to go the distance with Mayweather, but found himself on the wrong side of a majority decision. Two judges scored the fight 116-112 and 117-111 in Mayweather's favor, while CJ Ross' controversial score was 114-114, which was criticized by the majority of the fans. Facing major backlash, Ross later decided to retire.

Alvarez lost his WBC and The Ring light middleweight titles and Mayweather retained his WBA (Super) light middleweight championship.

According to CompuBox stats, the 50-0 boxer connected 232 of his 505 punches on Alvarez. Meanwhile, the Mexican could only land 117 of his 526 punches.

Years later, Canelo Alvarez said he would have knocked out Mayweather if he had fought the American in his prime. Mayweather, however, begged to differ.

"It's crazy that he said that because when Canelo fought me, he was in his prime and when I fought (him), I was an old man," Mayweather told Fight Hype.

Canelo Alvarez has his eyes set on a unification bout with Caleb Plant

Canelo Alvarez is likely to challenge Caleb Plant in his next fight. Plant holds the IBF super middleweight title. The other three major super middleweight titles belong to Alvarez.

After finishing Billy Joe Saunders in his last fight, Alvarez said he wants his next bout to be opposite Plant. Should he win the potential fight, the 30-year-old will become the first-ever undisputed super middleweight champion.

"I'm coming, my friend!"



Canelo has his sights set on Caleb Plant 👑 pic.twitter.com/xGqBY9Qqrm — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 9, 2021

While there has been no official confirmation of the date of the highly-anticipated bout, promoter Eddie Hearn has said Canelo Alvarez is willing to challenge Plant later this year in September.

