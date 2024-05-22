How many losses has Leon Edwards had? Here are all the times UFC's welterweight champion came up short in a fight

Leon Edwards is regarded as one of the most formidable competitors in the octagon. As the reigning UFC welterweight champion, he boasts an impressive 13-fight unbeaten streak. However, in the unpredictable realm of MMA, maintaining an undefeated record is a rare feat.

Even the most iconic figures in MMA history have encountered setbacks, and Edwards is no exception in this aspect.

Edwards began his professional career in June 2011 and currently holds a record of 22-3, with a UFC tally of 14-2 and one no-contest. The 32-year-old Jamaican-born Englishman suffered his first loss during his time with the Fight UK MMA promotion in February 2012 via a controversial disqualification against Delroy McDowell due to an illegal knee strike in the third round.

After the setback, 'Rocky' rebounded with a six-fight win streak, culminating in a significant opportunity when he signed with the UFC in November 2014 to face Claudio Silva. However, Edwards' promotional debut didn't go as planned, as he suffered a defeat via a split decision.

Expand Tweet

Following that loss, Edwards regained momentum by securing consecutive victories before facing Kamaru Usman for the first time in December 2015. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' dominated the bout, defeating Edwards via unanimous decision.

However, Edwards remained unbeaten after that and ultimately avenged his loss to Usman at UFC 278 in August 2022 with one of the greatest comeback victories in MMA history, delivering a stunning fifth-round knockout via a leg kick.

What led to the no-contest decision in Leon Edwards' first bout with Belal Muhammad?

Leon Edwards is set to defend his welterweight title against Belal Muhammad in their main event rematch at UFC 304. This eighth pay-per-view event of 2024 will take place at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, England, on July 27.

The fight has been long awaited, with 'Remember the Name' persistently challenging the reigning champion with verbal jabs and demanding his title shot. Leon Edwards and Muhammad share a history, having faced off at a Fight Night event in March 2021.

Unfortunately, that bout ended abruptly when an accidental eye-poke from 'Rocky' left Muhammad unable to continue in the second round, resulting in a no-contest. Muhammad campaigned for an immediate rematch, but Edwards instead embarked on a successful title run, capturing the belt and defending it twice.