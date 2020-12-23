How many UFC stars have used Lil Baby for their walkout songs?

A good walkout song in the UFC is intended to represent a fighter's overall personality going into the bout. It is carefully chosen with the intention of hyping up the fighters and their team, pumping up the audience (when they are present), and even intimidating the opponent.

Lil Baby has been a repeat choice of UFC stars for their walkout music. Three prominent UFC fighters have used the rapper-singer for their entrance song to date. Here's a look at the three fighters.

1. Eric Shelton

The first time UFC heard Lil Baby was during the entrance of Eric Shelton at UFC Fight Night 139.

Eric Shelton used Lil Baby's most popular song, Drip Too Hard, when he walked out to face Joseph Morales in the early prelims of the card. Lil Baby proved lucky for Shelton, as he defeated Morales via a split decision.

Drip Too Hard was part of Lil Baby's 2018 mixtape Drip Harder. The song went on to rank at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 of that year.

2. Kevin Lee

Kevin Lee used Back On by Lil Baby and Quality Control at UFC Fight Night 170.

Lee faced Charles Oliveira in a main event lightweight bout and he was submitted by the grappling artist half a minute into the third round with a guillotine choke.

3. Kevin Holland

'Trailblazer' Kevin Holland walked out to the music of Lil Baby at the last pay-per-view of 2020, UFC 256.

Walkout song ideas? — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) November 26, 2020

All In played in the background as Kevin Holland made his way to the octagon to face Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza. Holland stunned Souza in the first round with a superb knockout from the bottom.

'Jacare' Souza had him pinned when Holland succeeded in making some space and swinging himself around to land a huge left straight to the face, followed by a flurry of punches before the referee intervened.

Kevin Holland: “I had a dream about this”



Couple of seconds later 👇#UFC256 pic.twitter.com/L64l7iONq9 — Submission Radio (@SubmissionRadio) December 13, 2020

With the win, Kevin Holland secured his fifth consecutive UFC victory in 2020. He had already called out the middleweight champion Israel Adesanya before, and even engaged in a heated verbal exchange with the Last Stylebender.

At the post-fight interview of UFC 256, Kevin Holland called out the up-and-coming Khamzat Chimaev, who is set to face Leon Edwards next.

The entry songs are not the only connection Lil Baby has with UFC. He was also part of the the Reebok #SplitFrom campaign with Conor McGregor in 2018.