How much was Conor McGregor worth before fighting Floyd Mayweather?

Conor McGregor's estimated net worth before fighting Floyd Mayweather was $10 million, per The Sports Daily.
Conor McGregor experienced unmatched stardom in the UFC before going over to boxing. The Irish superstar had a rampant run in the UFC's featherweight division and won the featherweight world title in 2015 by knocking out Jose Aldo Jr. in 13 seconds.
His biggest payday in the UFC before the superfight against Floyd Mayweather came against the likes of Eddie Alvarez and Nate Diaz. 'The Notorious' defeated Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 at New York City's Madison Square Garden to win the lightweight title.
He was reportedly paid $3,090,000 for the fight which included $3,000,000 to show, a $50,000 performance of the night bonus and $40,000 for Reebok sponsorship.
McGregor's second fight with Nate Diaz at UFC 202 generated global hysteria after the Stockton-native defeated the Irishman via rear naked choke in their first fight at UFC 196.
McGregor was reportedly paid the same amount ($3 million) to fight Nate Diaz, wherein he won via unanimous decision after a 5-round war.
Conor McGregor's highest payday during his rise in the featherweight division unquestionably came against Jose Aldo when he faced the Brazilian at UFC 194.
McGregor was paid a total of $590,000 for the fight which included $500,000 to show, a $50,000 performance of the night bonus and $40,000 for Reebok sponsorship.
Conor McGregor is currently No.1 on Forbes' list of the highest-paid athletes in 2021
After a globally covered crossover fight against Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor became a household name. Not only did his fame reach new frontiers, his fortune was also elevated to the next level.
Conor McGregor reportedly made an estimated $100 million for his fight against Floyd Mayweather. However, the reason behind McGregor's colossal earnings in 2021 is the recent sale of a majority stake in his whiskey company, Proper No. Twelve.
It was reported at the end of April 2021, that Conor McGregor, along with Proper No. Twelve co-founders Audie Attar and Ken Austin have sold their majority stake in the whiskey firm to a renowned American brewery company based out of New Jersey, Proximo Spirits. The deal went through for $600 million, which was then divided among the three partners.
