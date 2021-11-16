How much was Conor McGregor worth before fighting Floyd Mayweather?

Conor McGregor's estimated net worth before fighting Floyd Mayweather was $10 million, per The Sports Daily.

Conor McGregor experienced unmatched stardom in the UFC before going over to boxing. The Irish superstar had a rampant run in the UFC's featherweight division and won the featherweight world title in 2015 by knocking out Jose Aldo Jr. in 13 seconds.

His biggest payday in the UFC before the superfight against Floyd Mayweather came against the likes of Eddie Alvarez and Nate Diaz. 'The Notorious' defeated Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 at New York City's Madison Square Garden to win the lightweight title.

He was reportedly paid $3,090,000 for the fight which included $3,000,000 to show, a $50,000 performance of the night bonus and $40,000 for Reebok sponsorship.

This week marks the 5 year anniversary of UFC 205 at Madison Square Garden.



This is arguably the most historic event in MMA history.



The UFC's first event at MSG & Conor McGregor becoming the first Champ Champ in UFC history.



This is arguably the most historic event in MMA history.

The UFC's first event at MSG & Conor McGregor becoming the first Champ Champ in UFC history.

He pulled up to fight week in a custom Rolls-Royce.

McGregor's second fight with Nate Diaz at UFC 202 generated global hysteria after the Stockton-native defeated the Irishman via rear naked choke in their first fight at UFC 196.

McGregor was reportedly paid the same amount ($3 million) to fight Nate Diaz, wherein he won via unanimous decision after a 5-round war.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Four years ago today, @TheNotoriousMMA got redemption for his loss to Nate Diaz, winning the rematch at UFC 202 and delivering this iconic line 🤬👑 Four years ago today, @TheNotoriousMMA got redemption for his loss to Nate Diaz, winning the rematch at UFC 202 and delivering this iconic line 🤬👑 https://t.co/vWFMmAR69y

Conor McGregor's highest payday during his rise in the featherweight division unquestionably came against Jose Aldo when he faced the Brazilian at UFC 194.

McGregor was paid a total of $590,000 for the fight which included $500,000 to show, a $50,000 performance of the night bonus and $40,000 for Reebok sponsorship.

Conor McGregor is currently No.1 on Forbes' list of the highest-paid athletes in 2021

After a globally covered crossover fight against Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor became a household name. Not only did his fame reach new frontiers, his fortune was also elevated to the next level.

BBC Sport @BBCSport

2) Lionel Messi

3) Cristiano Ronaldo



Conor McGregor has topped Forbes' annual athletes rich list 1) Conor McGregor2) Lionel Messi3) Cristiano RonaldoConor McGregor has topped Forbes' annual athletes rich list bbc.in/3bjYnJa 1) Conor McGregor2) Lionel Messi3) Cristiano RonaldoConor McGregor has topped Forbes' annual athletes rich list bbc.in/3bjYnJa https://t.co/yZCkfsw8y8

Conor McGregor reportedly made an estimated $100 million for his fight against Floyd Mayweather. However, the reason behind McGregor's colossal earnings in 2021 is the recent sale of a majority stake in his whiskey company, Proper No. Twelve.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



No. 1: McGregor - $180M

No. 2: Messi - $130M

No. 3: Ronaldo - $120M

No. 4: Dak - $107.5M

No. 5: LeBron - $96.5M

No. 6: Neymar - $95M

No. 7: Federer - $90M

No. 8: Lewis Hamilton - $82M

No. 9: Brady - $76M

No. 10: Durant - $75M The top 10 highest-paid athletes, per @Forbes No. 1: McGregor - $180MNo. 2: Messi - $130MNo. 3: Ronaldo - $120MNo. 4: Dak - $107.5MNo. 5: LeBron - $96.5MNo. 6: Neymar - $95MNo. 7: Federer - $90MNo. 8: Lewis Hamilton - $82MNo. 9: Brady - $76MNo. 10: Durant - $75M The top 10 highest-paid athletes, per @Forbes No. 1: McGregor - $180MNo. 2: Messi - $130MNo. 3: Ronaldo - $120MNo. 4: Dak - $107.5MNo. 5: LeBron - $96.5MNo. 6: Neymar - $95MNo. 7: Federer - $90MNo. 8: Lewis Hamilton - $82MNo. 9: Brady - $76MNo. 10: Durant - $75M https://t.co/JoWxOCXlf6

It was reported at the end of April 2021, that Conor McGregor, along with Proper No. Twelve co-founders Audie Attar and Ken Austin have sold their majority stake in the whiskey firm to a renowned American brewery company based out of New Jersey, Proximo Spirits. The deal went through for $600 million, which was then divided among the three partners.

Marc Raimondi @marc_raimondi Barrels of cash: Conor McGregor, team sell majority stake in whiskey for about $600M espn.com/mma/story/_/id… Barrels of cash: Conor McGregor, team sell majority stake in whiskey for about $600M espn.com/mma/story/_/id…

