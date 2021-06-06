How much does Logan Paul weigh for his fight with Floyd Mayweather?

Logan Paul officially weighed in at 189.5 pounds for his fight against Floyd Mayweather.

Meanwhile, Mayweather weighed in at 155 pounds for their bout. As of this writing, the YouTube megastar is just a day away from performing in the biggest fight, and arguably most high-profile event, of his life thus far. Logan Paul looks to shock the world by defeating boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Logan Paul has competed in two combat sports contests thus far – a white-collar boxing match and a professional boxing match. Both of his fights came against fellow YouTube superstar KSI.

His first fight, the white-collar boxing match, took place in August 2018. Logan Paul weighed in at 189.6 pounds for this fight.

Meanwhile, his rematch against KSI, a professional boxing bout, took place in November 2019. Logan Paul weighed in at 199.4 pounds for this fight.

Logan Paul’s white-collar boxing match ended in a majority draw, whereas his professional boxing match witnessed him lose via split decision. Presently, Logan Paul’s professional boxing record stands at 0 wins and 1 loss.

‘The Maverick’ will now be going up against ‘Money’ Mayweather in an eight-round boxing contest. However, the result of their fight won’t reflect on Logan Paul or Floyd Mayweather’s respective professional boxing records, as the fight is an exhibition boxing match.

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul headlines the fight card taking place in Miami, Florida on June 6th, 2021

The older Paul brother is scheduled to face Mayweather in their highly anticipated ‘super exhibition’ boxing match on Sunday, June 6th, 2021. The Mayweather vs. Paul matchup permits Mayweather to weigh no more than 160 pounds and Paul to weigh no more than 190 pounds.

The fight will be an exhibition boxing match, with no official winner being announced after the bout. Nevertheless, an unofficial winner is likely to be announced. Moreover, it’s been revealed that in the event that this fight doesn’t end via stoppage (KO/TKO), a poll could be conducted to determine the unofficial winner on the basis of points.

The Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul fight card has been displayed below –

Catchweight bout: Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul

Light heavyweight: Badou Jack vs. Dervin Colina

Light middleweight: Jarrett Hurd vs. Luis Arias

Cruiserweight: Chad Johnson vs. Brian Maxwell

The much-discussed event, headlined by the boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul, will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on Sunday, June 6th, 2021.

